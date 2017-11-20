Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

In a bid to promote excellence and create a culture of positivity

among Ekiti youths, the state government, in conjunction with an

entertainment promoter, ScoopConcepts Media, are planning to honour an

Britain hip-hop star, Sade Adu and other Ekiti State indigenes that are

making waves in the entertainment industry.

Adu, an indigene if Ikere-Ekiti and the son of the Lagos fiery lawyer,

Folarin Falana, popular known as FALZ, are to be honoured as the

state youth ambassadors.

Others on the list are: a renowned artiste, Sola Sobowale, Odunlade

Adekola, Fade Ogunro, Sesan Ogunro, Mayd, Kemi Adetiba, Yinka Ayefele,

Tosin Adarabioyo, Phlex, Sasha, Bukky Fagbuyi, Tope Tedela, Teni Ola,

Niniola, Mosunmola Filani, Foluke Daramola, Dr Frabz, Puffytee, and

Fliptyce.

The programme slated for November 25 coming under the platform :

‘Ekiti State All –Star Concert 2017’, according to the Scoopconcept

Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sunday Kolawole, was conceived

to honour and reward entertainers, celebrities and legends that have

brought both pride and fame to the state.

He said it would also serve as veritable avenue to showcase Ekiti to

the outside world and lay a foundation for role modeling for the

coming stars in the industry.

“The objective of this is to celebrate our own on their land. It will

be an opportunity to bring together the people of Ekiti on one common

ground. Ekiti is blessed with great talents and legends , who have

created exceptional reputation for themselves in the entertainment

industry , locally and internationally”.

Kolawole urged the celebrities to stay away from scandals and use

their strengths to attract economic benefits to the state .

“We are also appealing to Nigerians to also pay attentions to the

positive sides of our celebrities. What we see in Nigeria is that

people tend to propagate the negative ideals associated with them.

This I feel is not right and dangerous”, he said.

Commissioner for Information, Youths and Sports, Mr. Lanre Ogunsuyi,

and the Director of Arts, Tourism and Culture in the Bureau of Arts

and Culture, Mr. Banji Adelusi, said the efforts at building the

youths’ talents would complement the anti-cultism laws enacted by

government to curb anti-social behaviour in the state .

According to Ogunsuyi, “The State just enacted anti-cultism law 2017 which

conferred life jail for whoever involves in cultism. Rather than

taking into yahoo-yahoo, rape, ritual killings , you can take into

entertainment and make great exploits.

“The government of Ayodele Fayose will do anytime to make sure

students in Ekiti are not used for political brigandage. We have to

connect them to positive behavior and disconnect them from bad ones

and this is exactly what this programme is meant to achieve”, he said.

Adelusi added that the programme will expose the tourism potentials of

the state like Ikogosi warm spring, Ogun Onire Groove in Ire Ekiti,

Erinta Waterfall in Ipole Iloro and others to the outside world.