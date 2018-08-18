“My daughters were old enouhg to appreciate that I needed a man in my life. I also assumed they were responsible enough to see him as their father. I thought I could trust him, so I gave him all the liberty he deserved in my house. Unfortunately, I miscalculated. Unknown to me, while he was sleeping with me, at the same time, he was having affairs with my two daughters separately. These are small girls that were not exposed sexually. He enticed them with petty things and he got them easily. He was very close to them, so he got them cheaply by taking them out regularly. He also involved them deeply in the activities of the NGO he was running in the state. Sometimes, he would bring up a fake journey to Makurdi or Abuja. He would not travel with the two of them at the same time. Unknown to me, he was secretly enjoying my daughters right in my own house, and my daughters foolishly bought into his deceit”

The endgame “Two weeks ago, the twins persistently complained of weakness of the body and malaria fever. They complained of stomach pains too. When I asked them when last they had their periods, I was shocked to hear from them that their menstrual flow ceased in May. Meanwhile, I was four-month pregnant for Pius, which is what I had always wanted, because I need a baby boy and the test shows my baby is a boy. The test at the hospital confirmed that Rose was two months pregnant and Mercy, a month pregnant. “I was shocked because, at 16, my daughters who are students are not supposed to be pregnant. All my efforts, including threats, to force them to reveal the identity of those responsible for their pregnancies ended in vain. “Back at home, I was outside the house trying to explain to Pius the shame the twins have caused when I heard his phone ringing inside the room. I went in to bring it for him, but the call ended just as I picked the phone, and a text message came in. I almost fainted when I read the text. It was from my daughter telling him that ‘mummy has discovered I’m pregnant and you know the baby is your own, what do we do?’ I saw another unread text from the other twin (Mercy): ‘I can’t keep this baby for you, what do we do.’ I asked Pius about the meaning of the text messages. He became restless and claimed to have received a phone call from his office. He left the house hastily.” That was the last she saw of him till date. “I only needed an explanation from him so that we can decide how to solve the problem. It was guilt that sent him on the run. Now, this is the third week. His phone numbers are switched off.” In this latter part of the interview, Janet Agbazu relapsed into a monologue: “I am really confused, if God has not taken away my husband, I wouldn’t have found myself in this shame. How can somebody be so heartless as to sleep with me and my two daughters? This is an abomination. I’m sure he used charms on them. I don’t even know his place. I am very confused. I am tired of life. How can somebody useless me and my daughters? God will not spare him wherever he is. How do I explain to people that my twins and I are pregnant for the same man and that he is nowhere to be found? My mind is blank. I looked at life and asked, was it really worth it? I hope for death every day. I never wished to see the next day.” The reporter asked her: Do you intend to keep the three pregnancies? Agbazu was confused. That is why she came to her uncle to help provide the way forward. “Before the week runs out, we will arrive at a solution, but certainly my daughters can’t keep their pregnancy for the same man,” she said. The family’s decision While it is imperative to get the twins’ accounts of the incident, to shed light on why they got in between the sheet with a man they knew was their mother’s lover, their uncle, Mr Nuanga, however, would not permit the interview. He has had a closed-door interrogation with them separately, he told Saturday Sun and his findings indicated that the present quagmire is “a mistake.” “The sexual intercourse they had with him was as a result of ignorance and lack of sex education; if they know better, they won’t have done it,” said Nuanga. READ ALSO: Sex education important for teens, expert advises parents They could not actually explain what came over them, he affirmed. The twins, according to him, had no doubt Pius Salihu was responsible for their pregnancies. “They even told me when, how and where they had met him severally, separately and unknown to each other,” said the troubled uncle. He also avowed that Salihu perpetrated his crime with the aid of charms. “Because they are also confused, it is not ordinary,” he insisted. Clement Nuanga promised to consult some of his people for advice on how to handle the problem, though he hinted that the twins’ pregnancies could be aborted while their mother keeps her own. “This is a serious matter that I cannot rush in taking a decision,” he said. Efforts to reach Pius Salihu on phone failed. His phone numbers were switched off.