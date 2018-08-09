‘Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis’

As Nigeria grapples with a political future marked by insecurity, unsettling movements across party lines and a gale of impeachments, the Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL) has advocated sacrifice and selflessness in the leadership of the nation as a panacea.

The ISL also said leadership must be inclusive and always consider the consequences of its policies and actions on the larger society.

This was the consensus by the lead speaker and participants at the institute’s 9th membership induction and inauguration of Fellows held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, recently.

READ ALSO: Firm launches training centre for undergraduates

In his presentation entitled: “Inclusive Supervision and Leadership: Pathway to Socio-Political Development,” the lead speaker, Dr. Kayode Bowale noted that leadership in the 21st century Nigeria was found in families, corporate bodies, religious organisations and all classes of stakeholders such as low income, middle income and high income earners, political class and civil society.

“If leadership seed is well cultivated, productivity, peace and robust value system can be achieved in any of these areas.”