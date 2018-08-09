– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - ‘Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis’
9th August 2018 - Firm launches training centre for undergraduates
9th August 2018 - Rufai: World Cup bigger than Uzoho 
9th August 2018 - Aston Villa linked with Isaac Success
9th August 2018 - Badagry highway: ASPMDA counts losses from gridlock
9th August 2018 - This is not the change we fought for – Saraki
9th August 2018 - ITTF upgrades Nigeria Open for 2019
9th August 2018 - My wife wept over Leukaemia diagnosis -Ikeme 
9th August 2018 - Balogun gets Brighton’s No. 14 shirt
9th August 2018 - Gift returns as Falconets battle Haiti 
Home / National / ‘Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis’
POLITICAL

‘Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis’

— 9th August 2018

As Nigeria grapples with a political future marked by insecurity, unsettling movements across party lines and a gale of impeachments, the Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL) has advocated sacrifice and selflessness in the leadership of the nation as a panacea.

The ISL also said leadership must be inclusive and always consider the consequences of its policies and actions on the larger society.

This was the consensus by the lead speaker and participants at the institute’s 9th membership induction and inauguration of Fellows held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, recently.

READ ALSO: Firm launches training centre for undergraduates

In his presentation entitled: “Inclusive Supervision and Leadership: Pathway to Socio-Political Development,” the lead speaker, Dr. Kayode Bowale noted that leadership in the 21st century Nigeria was found in families, corporate bodies, religious organisations and all classes of stakeholders such as low income, middle income and high income earners, political class and civil society.

“If leadership seed is well cultivated, productivity, peace and robust value system can be achieved in any of these areas.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL

‘Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis’

— 9th August 2018

As Nigeria grapples with a political future marked by insecurity, unsettling movements across party lines and a gale of impeachments, the Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL) has advocated sacrifice and selflessness in the leadership of the nation as a panacea. The ISL also said leadership must be inclusive and always consider the consequences of…

  • FIRM

    Firm launches training centre for undergraduates

    — 9th August 2018

    Job Osazuwa One of the leading quick service restaurants in Nigeria, Sweet Sensation, has announced plans to launch the ‘Sweet Sensation Vanguard Team’, designed for training undergraduates who are able to demonstrate high passion for culinary skills and entrepreneurial qualities. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the food outlet, Kehinde Kamson, said the initiative…

  • ASPMDA

    Badagry highway: ASPMDA counts losses from gridlock

    — 9th August 2018

    President of Auto Spare and Machinery Dealers’ Association (ASPMDA), Daniel Offorkansi, has lamented the huge loss suffered by his members due to intractable traffic gridlocks being experienced on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. Addressing a press conference in his office, he said: “Business operators at the Lagos International Trade Fair complex, including ASPMDA members are passing through…

  • NOT CHANGE WE FOUGHT FOR

    This is not the change we fought for – Saraki

    — 9th August 2018

    Statement by the President of the Senate, BUKOLA SARAKI, at a world press conference held at the National Assembly complex yesterday. It is a matter of record that yesterday (Tuesday), lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the National Assembly Complex by heavily-armed security agents of the Department of State Services…

  • ALLEGATIONS

    Offa bank robbery allegation: Abuja court bars police from quizzing Saraki

    — 9th August 2018

    He was asked to report to the Intelligence Response Team’s office in Guzape, Abuja, to answer to allegations levelled against him by five alleged gang leaders Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police from interrogating, harassing, inviting, arresting…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share