Members of the Abia State Disengaged Non Indigene Workers (ADNIW) have threatened to drag the state government to court, if their disengagement from service is not reversed.

In a letter to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), entitled: “Pre action notice with respect to the transfer of non indigenes in Abia State public service,” the lawyer of ADNIW, C.C Okere, noted that Abia State government, having issued a directive transferring non indigenes in the state public service, has not provided the transferred workers their new places of transfer.

The letter equally observed that neither has the government reinstated the said workers despite promises, nor have they been paid their entitlements after years of service with Abia State.

The letter sought for the reinstatement of those unlawfully transferred and promotion for those due for promotion.

“The executive directive, which ordered the transfer of all non-indigenes working in the public service of Abia State (except those in the tertiary institutions) to their states of origin, with effect from October 15, 2011, or, howsoever, such a policy is intended to be effected, is in violation of section 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and, therefore, unconstitutional.

In the letter, copied to the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abia State Government was also asked to pay all the arrears of the salaries, entitlements and benefits of the transferred non-indigenes in Abia State Public Service 15 October, 2011.

ADNIW asked Abia State government to reinstate them within the shortest possible date or their lawyer will proceed to seek legal redress incourt of law.