Sacked Delta Line workers raise N22.5m nomination fee for guber aspirant— 9th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
About 538 former workers of Delta Line Transport Corporation have raised N22.5 million for the purchase of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination forms for an aspirant, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.
The former workers were recently relieved of their appointments by the new managers of the transport outfit, God is Good Motors following the divestment of 60% shares by the state government.
According to the former workers, the money was raised in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation known as ‘I Am A Member of Government’.
Speaking on behalf of the sacked workers while presenting the cheque to the governorship hopeful at Agbor, Mr. Frank Nwabuike said they came together to raise the money because they believe in the capacity of Ojougboh to transform the state for good.
“About 538 of us stand firmly behind you. If you multiply that number by five in each family, you have over 3000 votes for you already. We are solidly behind you because we are confident that you have the interest of Deltans at heart,” he said.
Also, Dr. Ebi Waboke, who spoke on behalf of the NGO said their membership cut across all strata of the society, noting that Deltans crave for good governance in order for them to feel the impact of government.
Receiving the cheque, Ojougboh, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, thanked his benefactors, saying that he will not disappoint if elected as governor on the platform of APC
Ojougboh accused the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of allegedly diverting federal allocations, Paris Club refunds, bailout funds and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), of the state into private pocket.
“I am really overwhelmed. I am surprised that you hear our cries, that our speeches and our efforts are heard and seen. What we have tried to make the government to do is to stop stealing the Paris funds, bailout funds, like to stop embezzling government funds, to undertake infrastructures that will stand the test of time, to provide healthcare for the people, provide electricity for the hospitals in Delta State, at least pay teachers their salaries,” he noted.
He said the financial commitment of Deltans towards his ambition was enough evidence that Deltans are listening and are tired of the ruling PDP in the state in the last 19 years.
The former House of Representatives member promised to change the history and development of the state if elected, saying that “those monies you made efforts to contribute, it is actually your widows mite, that is what you used to purchase this form. Your effort will never be in vain.
“The government that will come out of it that by the grace of God we all here shall lead will not steal people funds because if we stop stealing, there will be money for education, infrastructural development, health, cultural development, tourism and for all of us to be happy but the problem is that only one man carries the money.
“You steal bailout fund, you steal Paris club funds, you steal federal allocation, and you steal internally generated revenue. Your children want to give birth, they go to America. Meanwhile, you will not develop our hospital here.”
