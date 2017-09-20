Saboteurs inside IPOB misled Nnamdi Kanu–Rights activist

From Prisca Igboecheonwu, Umuahia.

A rights campaigner, Royson Onyekwere, has said leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has betrayers in his camp, who exhibited double standards that led to his mistakes.

Onyekwere, an Umuahia-based lawyer, disclosed this to Daily Sun, that the spirit of God revealed to him by a vision.

He explained that before Nnamdi Kanu’s residence was invaded by soldiers who were drafted to the South East , under Operation Python Dance II, the IPOB leader’s close aides had already betrayed him.

The activist alleged that before the invasion, God had revealed to him that present agitators for the sovereignty of Biafra are not better than the politicians.

Onyekwere said that by design, Ndigbo has been starved of opportunities for survival and this stretched their ingenuity into diverse responses for self survival. And this, he noted, “has given them bad image among other races as well as push them into isolation.’’

He emphasised that “any person who aspires to lead the Igbo people must be ready to have the fear of God and pursue righteousness.’’