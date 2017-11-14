The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence
14th November 2017 - Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.
14th November 2017 - Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG
14th November 2017 - Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry
14th November 2017 - Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing
14th November 2017 - Mikel, Akpeyi return against Argentina
14th November 2017 - 100 UNIBEN students bag First Class
14th November 2017 - Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17
14th November 2017 - Buhari reassures S’ East of better deal in 2018
14th November 2017 - Be watchful, report violators of anti-open grazing law, Ortom tells Benue people
Home / World News / S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence

S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence

— 14th November 2017

A judge of South Sudan’s Supreme Court resigned on Tuesday, saying a lack of independence from the executive had turned the judiciary into a “mockery” and complaining of poor working conditions.

All of South Sudan’s judges went on a five-month strike in May over poor pay, raising the risk of impunity in a country already convulsed by criminality and war.

South Sudan, descended into civil war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir fired his deputy, unleashing a conflict that has spawned a patchwork of armed factions.

“The independence of the judiciary, in the Republic of South Sudan, has become a mockery,” Kukurlopita Marino Pitia, a Supreme Court judge, said in his resignation letter.

“The war in South Sudan cannot be used as an excuse to interfere and silence and silence the judiciary,” Pitia said, adding that the judiciary was expected to protect many rights that are jeopardized by conflict.

Government officials were not available immediately for comment on his letter.

The conflict in South Sudan has slashed oil revenues and paralyzed agriculture, spurring hyperinflation that has rendered many civil servants’ salaries almost worthless.

Arop Malueth, secretary for the steering committee for Judges and the Justice Union, told Reuters that two more judges from the lower courts had also resigned.

“Many of us feel that the judiciary is not independent as it should be,” Malueth said, adding that some judges had been dismissed unconstitutionally, at the behest of the executive.

Separately, the government said on Tuesday the former chief of the army, Gen. Paul Malong, would be allowed to leave the country, six months after placing him under house arrest in the capital following a falling out with President Kiir.

Kiir’s spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told UN radio in South Sudan that Malong was free to go to any country for medical treatment “on grounds of humanity”.

Malong led the army’s war effort against rebels from 2014 but Kiir sacked him in May and placed him under house arrest.

On Nov. 5, Kiir sent troops to disarm Malong’s bodyguards at his house in Juba, but they refused.

Kiir’s troops then surrounded Malong’s house, sparking fears of clashes, before withdrawing a week later.

Malong is under U.S. sanctions and has been accused, along with Kiir, by a UN panel of experts of leading troops who murdered and raped civilians during the civil war.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.

— 14th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, has disclosed that over 23,000 women live with diabetes in the state, saying that the victims were mainly pregnant women as well as those within the reproductive age. Prof. Chike revealed this, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, while briefing newsmen on the…

  • Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye as the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The Assistant Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji, in a statement, said the appointment, which takes effect…

  • Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Delta StatePolice Commissioner, Ibrahim Zanna, has solicited a more proactive method of tackling the menace of crime in the society through a sustainable collaborative efforts between the police and the vigilantes that would enhance effective community policing. Speaking in an address presented at the flag off/official launching of the Warri Area…

  • Mikel, Akpeyi return against Argentina

    — 14th November 2017

    From: BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel, is back in the national team’s starting lineup in Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia. The China-based midfielder was rested in their final world cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes last week. Mikel is paired along with John Ogu and Leicester City in the midfield….

  • 100 UNIBEN students bag First Class

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Faradey Orumwense, on Tuesday, said that 100 graduating students of the institution graduated with First Class Degree. Prof. Orumwense who made the disclosure in Benin-City during a press conference as part of activities marking the 47th convocation ceremony of the institution, said a…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share