The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - S’ Korean, Vietnamese defense chiefs sign deal on closer cooperation
23rd April 2018 - Israel denies killing Palestinian scientist in Malaysia
23rd April 2018 - Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home
23rd April 2018 - Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured by Senate invaders
23rd April 2018 - Lagos honours Gani Fawehinmi, unveils 44-feet statue in Ojota
23rd April 2018 - Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Soyinka, Falana, others call for vigilance
23rd April 2018 - BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport
23rd April 2018 - Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
23rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Soldiers kill 6 bandits terrorising Kogi
Home / World News / S’ Korean, Vietnamese defense chiefs sign deal on closer cooperation

S’ Korean, Vietnamese defense chiefs sign deal on closer cooperation

— 23rd April 2018

Yonhapnews

The defense ministers of South Korea and Vietnam adopted a joint vision Monday for military cooperation between the two sides after bilateral talks in Seoul, the authorities here said.

Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his Vietnamese counterpart Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich signed the document titled the Joint Vision Statement on Military Cooperation.

It calls for the expansion of people-to-people exchanges, defense industry partnerships and cooperation on other military-related affairs, including U.N. peacekeeping operations, humanitarian aid, multilateral security and the excavation of remains.

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich in Seoul on April 23, 2018. (Yonhap) South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich in Seoul on April 23, 2018. (Yonhap)

It’s a follow-up measure to the summit agreement between the leaders of the two Asian countries in March, when President Moon Jae-in visited Vietnam.

Song briefed the Vietnamese minister on the Moon administration’s efforts to bring peace to the peninsula and requested support.

Lich expressed hope that this week’s inter-Korean summit will lay the groundwork for denuclearization and lasting peace in Korea, according to Song’s ministry.

He also threw his weight behind Seoul’s initiative to improve diplomatic and defense ties with Southeast Asian nations, it added.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIASPORA Nigerians

Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home

— 23rd April 2018

NAN Diaspora Nigerians wired $22 billion home in 2017, an African record and the fifth largest remittance by immigrants, according to the World Bank. Egypt received $20 billion from its  citizens abroad, according to figures published by the bank today. The World Bank said payments  from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach…

  • Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured by Senate invaders

    — 23rd April 2018

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, injured on Wednesday as she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its mace. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, Mrs. Davou…

  • Lagos honours Gani Fawehinmi, unveils 44-feet statue in Ojota

    — 23rd April 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, of Lagos State, on Sunday, unveiled a new statue of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the ‘Liberty Park’, in Ojota, saying that the 44-feet edifice symbolises the phenomenon that the rights activist represented in his life time. The unveiling of the statue, in commemoration of the 80th posthumous birthday…

  • REPRISAL yelwater

    Tension in Delta as herdsmen allegedly kill farmer

    — 23rd April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba There is tension in the agrarian community of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged killing of 40-year-old farmer, Sunday Owneze, by suspected herdsmen. Owenze is the second victim to have died in Onicha-Olona as a result of the marauding activities of herdsmen. As a result…

  • Soyinka

    2019: Soyinka, Falana, others call for vigilance

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday called on Nigerians to be careful about the people they intend to trust their votes with in the 2019 general elections. Soyinka made the call in Lagos at a programme to commemorate the 80th posthumous birthday of late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The programme, organised…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share