S’ Korean, Vietnamese defense chiefs sign deal on closer cooperation

Yonhapnews

The defense ministers of South Korea and Vietnam adopted a joint vision Monday for military cooperation between the two sides after bilateral talks in Seoul, the authorities here said.

Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his Vietnamese counterpart Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich signed the document titled the Joint Vision Statement on Military Cooperation.

It calls for the expansion of people-to-people exchanges, defense industry partnerships and cooperation on other military-related affairs, including U.N. peacekeeping operations, humanitarian aid, multilateral security and the excavation of remains.

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich in Seoul on April 23, 2018. (Yonhap) South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich in Seoul on April 23, 2018. (Yonhap)

It’s a follow-up measure to the summit agreement between the leaders of the two Asian countries in March, when President Moon Jae-in visited Vietnam.

Song briefed the Vietnamese minister on the Moon administration’s efforts to bring peace to the peninsula and requested support.

Lich expressed hope that this week’s inter-Korean summit will lay the groundwork for denuclearization and lasting peace in Korea, according to Song’s ministry.

He also threw his weight behind Seoul’s initiative to improve diplomatic and defense ties with Southeast Asian nations, it added.