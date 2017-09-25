The Sun News
S' Korea wants peaceful resolution of nuclear crisis

S’ Korea wants peaceful resolution of nuclear crisis

— 25th September 2017

South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, on Monday reiterated a need for peaceful resolution to the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue amid rising geopolitical risks in the region.

Moon said at a meeting with senior presidential secretaries that it would be mandatory to adhere to the principle of peaceful resolution to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s nuclear issue.

He also reassured to South Korean people and the international community about the principle of peaceful resolution.

The adherence to the principle, Moon said, would be needed for South Korea’s economic growth and the success of South Korea-hosted Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Gangwon province, scheduled to be held in February in 2018, according to the presidential Blue House.

Moon had repeatedly offered to Pyongyang participating in the winter sports event, but the DPRK has kept mum about it.

Moon’s comments came amid mounting tensions on the peninsula, which was caused by the resumed war of words between Pyongyang and Washington.

US President Donald Trump said in his debut speech to the UN last week that his country would have no choice but to “totally destroy” the DPRK if Pyongyang continues to threaten the US and its allies.

In response, top DPRK leader, Kim Jong Un warned Washington of the “highest-level of hardline countermeasure in history.”

The South Korean leader made a four-day trip to New York last week to attend the UN General Assembly.

Moon said one of the most important consequences from his participation in the UN session was the re-confirmed principle of peaceful resolution to the peninsula issue, along with tough sanctions on the DPRK over its nuclear and missile provocations, through dialogues with other heads of state.

He asked opposition politicians and people to concertedly support the principle as unprecedented tensions and a security crisis continue on the peninsula. (NAN)

