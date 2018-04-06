The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - South Korea: Park Geun-hye gets 24 years in prison for corruption
6th April 2018 - Trump threatens to slap China with additional $100bn tariffs
6th April 2018 - S. Korea notifies WTO of plans to suspend tariff concessions on US goods
6th April 2018 - China vows to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘at any cost’
6th April 2018 - Constituents want Gbajabiamila to seek another term
6th April 2018 - Gold rises after Trump proposes more tariffs on China
6th April 2018 - Inside the Red Chamber with Fred Itua ep. 3
6th April 2018 - No illegality in $1 billion for military equipment, says Buhari aide
6th April 2018 - Florence Ajimobi: A quiet achiever at 59
6th April 2018 - Poisoning in the UK: What lies behind the lies?
Home / World News / South Korea: Park Geun-hye gets 24 years in prison for corruption
PARK Geun-hye

South Korea: Park Geun-hye gets 24 years in prison for corruption

— 6th April 2018

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced the impeached President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in jail with a fine of 18 billion won (17 million U.S. dollars) for corruption.

The court found Park guilty of bribery over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country’s conglomerates.

The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi’s family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Park was convicted of collecting or demanding a total of nearly $22 million in bribes from three of South Korea’s top business conglomerates, including Samsung, Lotte and SK.Separately, she was found guilty of coercing the three companies, and 15 other businesses into making donations worth 72 million dollars to two foundations controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidant.

Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

Prosecutors initially sought a 30-year sentence and a 118.5 billion won (112 million dollars) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

NAN reports that Park’s conviction on bribery, coercion, abuse of power and other charges was the first lower-court ruling on a criminal case to be broadcast live in South Korea.

Although Park is expected to appeal her prison term, the sentencing is likely to bring a sense of closure to the corruption scandal that engulfed her.Her supporters, mostly elderly South Koreans, have insisted on her innocence, holding weekend marches in downtown Seoul and shouting for her release.
Following weeks of huge demonstrations calling for her ouster,the National Assembly impeached Park in December 2016 on charges of bribery and abuse of presidential power.In March of 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld the assembly’s decision, making Ms. Park the first South Korean leader to be  removed from officethrough parliamentary impeachment.She was arrested three weeks later.
At the centre of the scandal that toppled Park’s government is the allegation that she and Choi, collected or demanded large bribes from three big businesses, including Samsung, the country’s largest family-controlled conglomerate.
Separately, the two women were accused of coercing 18 businesses into making donations worth 72 million dollars to two foundations that Choi controlled.
_______________

Xinhua/NAN

 

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Donald TRUMP

Trump threatens to slap China with additional $100bn tariffs

— 6th April 2018

NAN U.S. President Donald Trump heightened the trade war rhetoric with China on Thursday, saying he was considering to slap the U.S. trade rival with another 100 billion dollars in tariffs. “In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the U, S. Trade Representative to consider whether 100 billion dollars of additional tariffs would…

  • China TARIFFS

    China vows to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘at any cost’

    — 6th April 2018

    dpa/NAN China vowed to fight “unilateral U.S. protectionism at any cost” on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered officials to examine posing an additional 100 billion dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods. “On Sino-US trade, China has made its position very clear. We don’t want a trade war, but we are not afraid of such…

  • GBAJABIAMILA

    Constituents want Gbajabiamila to seek another term

    — 6th April 2018

    NAN Residents of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 have passed a vote of confidence on Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, urging him to seek another term. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residents endorsed Gbajabiamila on Thursday evening via a voice vote at a special assembly in Surulere, Lagos….

  • Buhari $1 BILLION military equipment

    No illegality in $1 billion for military equipment, says Buhari aide

    — 6th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency on Thursday said there was no illegality in the release of the $1 billion President Muhammadu Buhari approved for the procurement of military equipment. The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, said the release was duly approved by the National Economic Council and state Houses of…

  • PDP

    PDP: One week, many headaches

    — 6th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja There are periods in the life of an individual,  group or nation that come with so much headaches. For Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the last week of March was one of such weeks.  From a blistering attack by the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share