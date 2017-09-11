S’ Korea, Egypt vow ties on N’ Korea, defence industry

The defence ministers of South Korea and Egypt agreed, on Monday, to deepen the partnership between their countries on North Korea and arms development, Seoul’s ministry said.

In talks with his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo here, Egyptian Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi stressed that his country has already severed all military ties with North Korea, according to the ministry.

He was quoted as telling Song that Egypt will actively cooperate with South Korea against North Korean acts that threaten peace and stability in the international community.

Egypt is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The minister was responding to Song’s request for Egypt to join efforts to toughen sanctions on the North for its recent ballistic missile and nuclear tests. It marked their first meeting.

The two sides also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the defence industry.

Sobhi, in particular, took note of the high quality of South Korea-made weapons and other defence products.

As part of efforts to improve cooperation, Egypt plans to open a “defence attache office” in Seoul next month, he added.

He arrived here on the weekend for a five-day visit as a follow-up to the memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation between South Korea and Egypt, which was signed in March. (Yonhapnews)