The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019
13th September 2017 - DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson
13th September 2017 - Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run
13th September 2017 - Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa PDP storms Abuja on solidarity visit to Makarfi
13th September 2017 - UNILAG postpones Post-UTME screening
13th September 2017 - Let my people go
13th September 2017 - ASATU berths in Abia, inaugurates officers for new chapter
13th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt, Fulani herdsmen, reach truce
Home / National / S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

— 13th September 2017

South-East leaders, on Tuesday, lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and meeting the trust of the citizens.

They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

 “The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people are happy with the performance of the APC Government” the leaders said.

At a crucial meeting of selected Igbo leaders of Thought in Aguleri, the leaders praised the ruling party for undoing the damages brought upon the country by 16 years of PDP’s corrupt governance.

“APC remains committed to Nigeria’s development” the leaders said.

Specifically, the leaders commended the ruling party for strengthening the economy, weeding out corruption from governance and restoring Nigeria’s image globally.

“The government is tackling terrorism and inefficiency in key government sectors, protecting the environment, ensuring access to health care, maintaining roads, bridges and other infrastructure and ensuring access to high quality education.”

The leaders in a communiqué presented by the Chairman of South-East United Front (SEUF), Chief Douglas Nwosu, gave Willie Obiano administration a failing grade.

They also described the performance of Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike as “very bad’

Judging through the prisms of the citizens’ own standards of living, the economy and infrastructural development, the leaders said PDP and APGA failed to touch base with citizens.

They deflated the claims of Wike and Fayose , saying the country is not stagnant.

 “The judgement of the APC by Fayose and Wike is harsh and inaccurate.

There is improvement in the economy, electricity, medical care, security and infrastructure. Investments are coming in, employment opportunities are there. People are speaking as freely now”

But the leaders do not seem to be worried about the recent comments of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan.

They advised President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders of the party to continue to promote consultation and participation.

“Do not pay much attention to the comments. Continue to negotiate partnerships that can provide wins both ways” the leaders said.

They expressed optimism that Dr. Tony Nwoye would be the next governor of Anambra State.

 “What we need in Anambra State is purposeful, proactive, energetic and God fearing leadership. We need someone that can efficiently harness the vast resources of the state and commit such resources to meaningful growth and development. We need a leadership that will govern within the spirit of fairness, equity and justice in order to truly unite our people. Dr. Tony Nwoye is the only person that can genuinely change Anambra State”

“It would be political suicide for the APC to cancel the primary election in Anambra State” the leaders added.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

— 13th September 2017

South-East leaders, on Tuesday, lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and meeting the trust of the citizens. They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.  “The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people…

  • DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of  military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja. This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get  the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police…

  • Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson

    — 13th September 2017

    …Nobody is tied to PDP – Speaker  From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Speaker of the House, Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, during the plenary session, on Tuesday, after its recess, also denied alleged impeachment plot against the governor. Chief Whip of the…

  • Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Some former leaders in Africa have called for a peaceful and fair rerun election in the fresh Kenya presidential election coming up next month. The former leaders who lent their voices to the call were Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, John Kufuor of Ghana, Gontebanye Mogae of Botswana, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania, Mohammed Moncef Marzouki…

  • Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Board (SEMA), Boniface Ortese, has disclosed that relief materials being donated to the state would be shared among all the 21 local government areas that were affected by the recent flood. Recall that soon after the flood which ravaged parts of the state, the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share