S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

South-East leaders, on Tuesday, lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and meeting the trust of the citizens.

They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

“The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people are happy with the performance of the APC Government” the leaders said.

At a crucial meeting of selected Igbo leaders of Thought in Aguleri, the leaders praised the ruling party for undoing the damages brought upon the country by 16 years of PDP’s corrupt governance.

“APC remains committed to Nigeria’s development” the leaders said.

Specifically, the leaders commended the ruling party for strengthening the economy, weeding out corruption from governance and restoring Nigeria’s image globally.

“The government is tackling terrorism and inefficiency in key government sectors, protecting the environment, ensuring access to health care, maintaining roads, bridges and other infrastructure and ensuring access to high quality education.”

The leaders in a communiqué presented by the Chairman of South-East United Front (SEUF), Chief Douglas Nwosu, gave Willie Obiano administration a failing grade.

They also described the performance of Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike as “very bad’

Judging through the prisms of the citizens’ own standards of living, the economy and infrastructural development, the leaders said PDP and APGA failed to touch base with citizens.

They deflated the claims of Wike and Fayose , saying the country is not stagnant.

“The judgement of the APC by Fayose and Wike is harsh and inaccurate.

There is improvement in the economy, electricity, medical care, security and infrastructure. Investments are coming in, employment opportunities are there. People are speaking as freely now”

But the leaders do not seem to be worried about the recent comments of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan.

They advised President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders of the party to continue to promote consultation and participation.

“Do not pay much attention to the comments. Continue to negotiate partnerships that can provide wins both ways” the leaders said.

They expressed optimism that Dr. Tony Nwoye would be the next governor of Anambra State.

“What we need in Anambra State is purposeful, proactive, energetic and God fearing leadership. We need someone that can efficiently harness the vast resources of the state and commit such resources to meaningful growth and development. We need a leadership that will govern within the spirit of fairness, equity and justice in order to truly unite our people. Dr. Tony Nwoye is the only person that can genuinely change Anambra State”

“It would be political suicide for the APC to cancel the primary election in Anambra State” the leaders added.