S’ Court decides Ikpeazu, Nwosu’s case Friday

— 12th April 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Supreme Court will Friday, Friday, April 13, deliver judgment on a case of alleged submission of false information and fake tax document instituted against  Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the State, Sir Friday Nwosu.

Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour had, on January 18, adjourned the case to April 13, to deliver judgment on the matter.

Nwosu, who contested the December 8, 2014 PDP governorship primaries, had filed a suit accusing the state governor of submitting false information and fake tax documents to the  Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He is praying the Court to disqualify Governor Ikpeazu and declare him (Nwosu) the governor of Abia State.

Presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Justice A.L. Lewis, had on July 8, 2016, dismissed the suit filed by Nwosu.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Nwosu appealed to the Court of Appeal, Owerri, where two separate panels of the Court, headed by Justices R. C. Agbo and Jimi. O. Bada, sitting on the appeal, also declined judgment on the suit.

It is not known whether Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour will toe the part of his predecessors or take the bull by the horn in giving judgment on the matter.

