The Sun News
Latest
23rd June 2017 - S’ Arabia reorts 35, 000 Ethiopians
23rd June 2017 - Bayelsa NDDC office sealed for not remitting tax
23rd June 2017 - UN probes Congo atrocities
23rd June 2017 - Afreximbank approves $200m facility for Egypt’s SMEs
23rd June 2017 - Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun
23rd June 2017 - Saraki unfazed by FG’s CCT judgement appeal
23rd June 2017 - NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo
23rd June 2017 - 5.6m children across Lake Chad prey to deadly water-borne diseases – UN
23rd June 2017 - Here lies Prof. VE Chikwendu, the fairest teacher
23rd June 2017 - Reps, NHIS differ on fate of HMOs
Home / National / S’ Arabia reorts 35, 000 Ethiopians

S’ Arabia reorts 35, 000 Ethiopians

— 23rd June 2017

Authorities say 35,000 undocumented Ethiopians have so far been repatriated, as the 90 day Saudi Arabian government amnesty deadline for illegal migrants to return expires on June 27.

Minister of Ethiopian Government Communication Affairs Office, Negeri Lencho, made this known while addressing newsmen in Addis Ababa, on Friday.

Lencho said that another 85,000 undocumented Ethiopians have taken travel documents to be repatriated from Saudi Arabia.

However, analysts said both figures are still a minority of the estimated 400,000 undocumented Ethiopians living in the Middle East’s largest economy in jobs ranging from maids to construction sites.

With a growing population currently at around 30 million and a squeeze in international oil price, Saudi Arabia is on a drive to indigenes its work force currently dominated by millions of illegal and legal migrants.

The deadline recalled painful memories of Ethiopians in the last deportation debacle in November 2013 when a deportation round by Saudi authorities on illegal migrants left many Ethiopians in Saudi detention camps and returned home penniless.

Ethiopian government has already dispatched a dozen diplomats in its embassy in Riyadh and consular offices in other Saudi cities to give consular advice to stranded Ethiopians.

With an eye to curb illegal migration, the Ethiopian government in May signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia government for an overseas employment agreement to help future legal Ethiopian migrants.

It has also put advertorials in Ethiopian electronic media urging relatives of Ethiopians illegally residing in Saudi Arabia to persuade them to return ahead of the expiry of the Amnesty deadline. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

S’ Arabia reorts 35, 000 Ethiopians

— 23rd June 2017

Authorities say 35,000 undocumented Ethiopians have so far been repatriated, as the 90 day Saudi Arabian government amnesty deadline for illegal migrants to return expires on June 27. Minister of Ethiopian Government Communication Affairs Office, Negeri Lencho, made this known while addressing newsmen in Addis Ababa, on Friday. Lencho said that another 85,000 undocumented Ethiopians…

Share

  • Bayelsa NDDC office sealed for not remitting tax

    — 23rd June 2017

    The Bayelsa Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), on Friday, sealed off the Bayelsa State office of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over alleged non-remittance of N336million Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax liability. The BIR enforcement team served a court order on the staff before they ordered them to leave their offices. The Director of…

    Share

  • UN probes Congo atrocities

    — 23rd June 2017

    The UN Human Rights Council launched an international investigation on Friday into killings and other atrocities in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 47-member Geneva forum adopted by consensus a resolution brought by African countries which also called on the Kinshasa government to cooperate with the team of international experts. UN…

    Share

  • Afreximbank approves $200m facility for Egypt’s SMEs

    — 23rd June 2017

    The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says it has approved 200 million dollars facility for Egypt’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to boost manufacturing activities in the country. The President of the bank, Dr Benedict Oramah said this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos. According to him, the Central Bank of Egypt will act…

    Share

  • Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun

    — 23rd June 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun State, on Friday, said it has commenced a 7-day Special Patrol to control traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state. Ogun State Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele said this in statement on Friday in Ota. Oladele said the special patrols commenced on June 22, to end on…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share