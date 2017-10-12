S’ African President, Zuma due in Imo Friday

…. To sign MOU with Rochas Foundation

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has disclosed that the President Jacob Zuma of South African, is expected to be in the state, on Friday.

The purpose for President Zuma’s visit was for him to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between their two Foundations which primarily aimed to provide free education to millions of less-privileged children in Africa and possibly for economic cooperation between the state and the country.

Okorocha, who stated this, on Thursday, at Government House during an interactive forum with Journalists said that Rochas foundation and Zuma foundations will be signing a memoranda of understanding between them for the purpose of educating the less privilege children on the continent.

According to him, ” The President of South Africa his Excellency Jacob Zuma will be in Imo state on Friday for the official signing of a memoranda of an understanding between his Foundation and the Rochas Foundation to continue to educate the less privileged children in Africa and the possibility of establishing an Africa University for the purpose.

He added, besides the signing of an MOU we shall also talk about possible economic cooperation like the establishing of the Industrial park in the state to boost the economy of the state”.

He also disclosed that South African Airlines is interested in the Sam Mbakwe international Cargo Airport, but that some of the conditions by foreign investors who have indicated interest in the state is that the Cargo Airport must be functional to enable them to export their products.

“Foreign Investors are willing to invest in Imo state, for instance the South African Airline is interested in commencing operations in the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, but it is not yet operational and that is also some of the conditions that foreign investors who are interesting in investing in the state are giving and that is why the state government is trying its best to ensure that Imo Cargo Airport is operational”.