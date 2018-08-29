– The Sun News
SOUTH AFRICA'S

S/African police evacuate shoppers from mall over bomb threat

— 29th August 2018

NAN

Police on Wednesday  evacuated shoppers from the Mall of Africa, one of South Africa’s largest shopping complexes, on Wednesday as police searched for a bomb after receiving a threat.

The mall, located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, houses about 300 shops, including global brands such as Inditex’s Zara, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), Cotton On, Starbucks and Woolworths.

“There was a bomb scare and we received a complaint and police went there to search the building,” Gauteng Police Spokesman, Lt.-Col. Lungelo Dlamini said.

He said the search was still underway.

READ ALSO WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack

Opened in April 2016, the mall mainly attracts the rising number of young consumers in Africa’s most developed economy, which has thrived on demand for commodities.

In a separate incident, the management of Sandton City, a mall in the financial district of Sandton in Johannesburg, said it too had received a bomb threat.

No explosive device was found after a search and shopping had resumed.

Shiny malls have sprung up throughout South Africa, creating thousands of jobs.

Mall of Africa is set in the sprawling Midrand suburb housing many of South Africa’s newly middle-class black consumers about 20 km away from its rival Sandton City.

cyber crimes

Israel pledges to assist Nigeria to tackle cyber crimes, security

— 29th August 2018

NAN Israel on Wednesday pledged to assist Nigeria in tackling cyber crime and Homeland Security (HLS)  internal insecurity using modern technology. Mr Nadav Goren, Head of Mission, made this known at the one-day seminar on Israel’s HLS and cyber 2018 been organized by the Embassy of Israel to Nigeria in Abuja. Goren “as a leader in…

  • FOREIGN DEBT

    Lagos retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN Lagos State, the commercial nerve-center of Nigeria, has retained its position as the state with the highest foreign debt in the country, with a foreign debt put at 1.45 billion dollars as at June 30. A document obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday in Abuja, titled: ‘States, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…

  • who

    WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed ongoing campaign for the protection of healthcare facilities and workers in vulnerable environments championed by Ethics Resource Centre (ERC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ethics Resource Centre is a coordinating agency for health sector security project. The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Alemu Wondimagegnehu…

  • Buratai

    We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has stressed the need for continuous training of troops to be able to defeat the enemy, defend the nation, as well as for self-defence. Buratai made the remark on Wednesday at Keffi, Nasarawa State, shortly after he inaugurated a 2.2km road leading to the shooting range…

  • army brigade

    Delta Govt to establish Army Brigade in Asaba

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Delta Government says an Army Brigade would soon be established in the state capital, Asaba. The Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba. He said that it was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba. Ukah…

