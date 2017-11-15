S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Lulu Mgnuni, has attributed the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa to poverty and unemployment.

Mgnuni’s reaction otherwise meant that the killing had nothing to do with xenophobic attack against Nigerians in that country.

Mgnuni, who spoke with Daily Sun, said from media reports, the development was a clear case of robbery attack.

The South African envoy said until poverty and unemployment were eliminated from Africa, such incidences would continue to occur.

Recall that the Nigerian community, in South Africa, had confirm to NAN the vicious killing of two of its members within 48 hours.

The first victim, Ikechukwu Mmanwoke Edmond, 40, according to NAN, was killed on November 11.

Mmanwoke, a businessman and native of Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, was reportedly killed in front of his house on Amant Street, Malvern, Johannesburg.

The second victim, Eluka Agu, native of Ihiala also from Anambra, was allegedly robbed and then beaten by some South Africans at Oliven, Centurion on Monday (Nov. 13).

When contacted, Mgnuni, apparently referring to the second victim, said “You saw that the person was killed by criminals. What must we do now?”

Mgnuni further said: “Crime is everywhere. In South Africa and in Nigeria. South Africans are also dying because of this.

“As long as we don’t have development, as long as we don’t address issues of unemployment, you will have this problem. Poverty, unemployment; we have to address those things.”

The south African high commissioner further said the case of South Africa was not in any way different from happenings in the country.

Mgnuni added: “I mean, how many people die here in Nigeria? More than one person or two persons you hear about in South Africa because of the problem of poverty and unemployment,” Mgnuni said.