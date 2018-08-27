– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - S/Africa abandons deal to build nuclear plants
27th August 2018 - Russian protest leader Navalny jailed for 30 days
27th August 2018 - Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday
27th August 2018 - Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe
27th August 2018 - ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments
27th August 2018 - Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman
27th August 2018 - Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers
27th August 2018 - FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
27th August 2018 - Seyi Akinwunmi U-13 Football Tournament for grassroots development begins Sept. 1 — NFF VP
27th August 2018 - NPC seeks support for conduct of health survey in Plateau
Home / World News / S/Africa abandons deal to build nuclear plants
nuclear plants

S/Africa abandons deal to build nuclear plants

— 27th August 2018

NAN

The South African government on Monday released a draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that abandons a previous deal to build costly nuclear plants by 2030.

The draft plan confirms that the deal to build nuclear plants has now been shelved in favour of cheaper, cleaner sources of energy like wind, solar, gas and hydro-power.

The government under former president Jacob Zuma had been working on a deal, allegedly with Russia, to build nuclear reactors at a cost of one trillion rand (about 70 billion U.S. dollars).

That deal would provide for 9,600 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power as part of the energy landscape by 2030.

The opposition and environmental groups strongly oppose the deal which they say is unaffordable and would entail corruption.

The IRP, released by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, includes the following new additional capacity by 2030: 1,000 MW from coal, 2,500 MW from hydro-power, 5,670 MW from solar power, 8,100 MW from wind, and 8,100 MW from gas.

READ ALSO Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday

“This approach… provides the necessary policy certainty while creating the space for all of us to engage in detail on the impending energy transition and the options available to us as South Africa,” Radebe said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the policy shift.

“The fact of the matter is that we never needed new nuclear plants, and we didn’t have the money to build them.

“On this score, the new draft IRP is a substantial improvement on the old one,” the DA said.

“We are moving towards cleaner, renewable energy and away from the corrupt nuclear deal,” the party said. “This is something to be welcomed.”

The government invited the public to put their input into the draft IRP in a 60-day period.

“We urge you not to wait for the 60 days but to provide us your written comments and proposals with supporting data or evidence where possible as soon as you have them ready to help minimize the time to finalize the IRP and therefore create policy certainty,” Radebe said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday

— 27th August 2018

NAN Former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, will officially declare his presidential ambition for the 2019 election on Wednesday, a statement by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, has said. The statement, signed by a member of the committee Mr Taiwo Adekanla, was released in Abuja on Monday. It said that Rabiu Kwankwaso, a senator…

  • Hunpe

    Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Mr Babatunde Hunpe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Badagry, on Monday said members in the area would remain united in spite of the high number of those with political ambition in the area. Hunpe, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on the Environment, gave the assurance in…

  • ECOWAS

    ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice said it  received 352 cases and delivered 127 judgments  from the first quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2018. This was made known at the hand-over ceremony of the president of the court and the college of judges to the new judges in Abuja. The outgoing president…

  • UTME

    Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The University of Ilorin has begun screening for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the 2018/2019 academic session, with 39, 711 candidates taking part in the exercise. The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this on Monday in a statement in Ilorin. He said the exercise would involve 29, 562 at the…

  • nigerian navy

    Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Navy in Bonny, Rivers, says it seized about 1.22 million litres of adulterated diesel from six crewmen believed to be smugglers. The suspects, who were arrested along the state waterways, were alleged to have smuggled the petroleum products, worth about N350 million from Lagos. Cdr. Ibrahim Gwaska, the Acting Commanding Officer, Forward…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share