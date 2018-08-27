S/Africa abandons deal to build nuclear plants— 27th August 2018
NAN
The South African government on Monday released a draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that abandons a previous deal to build costly nuclear plants by 2030.
The draft plan confirms that the deal to build nuclear plants has now been shelved in favour of cheaper, cleaner sources of energy like wind, solar, gas and hydro-power.
The government under former president Jacob Zuma had been working on a deal, allegedly with Russia, to build nuclear reactors at a cost of one trillion rand (about 70 billion U.S. dollars).
That deal would provide for 9,600 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power as part of the energy landscape by 2030.
The opposition and environmental groups strongly oppose the deal which they say is unaffordable and would entail corruption.
The IRP, released by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, includes the following new additional capacity by 2030: 1,000 MW from coal, 2,500 MW from hydro-power, 5,670 MW from solar power, 8,100 MW from wind, and 8,100 MW from gas.
READ ALSO Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday
“This approach… provides the necessary policy certainty while creating the space for all of us to engage in detail on the impending energy transition and the options available to us as South Africa,” Radebe said.
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the policy shift.
“The fact of the matter is that we never needed new nuclear plants, and we didn’t have the money to build them.
“On this score, the new draft IRP is a substantial improvement on the old one,” the DA said.
“We are moving towards cleaner, renewable energy and away from the corrupt nuclear deal,” the party said. “This is something to be welcomed.”
The government invited the public to put their input into the draft IRP in a 60-day period.
“We urge you not to wait for the 60 days but to provide us your written comments and proposals with supporting data or evidence where possible as soon as you have them ready to help minimize the time to finalize the IRP and therefore create policy certainty,” Radebe said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry24th August 2018
-
Donald Trump’s tweet on land expropriation gets vetoed23rd August 2018
-
Latest
Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday— 27th August 2018
NAN Former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, will officially declare his presidential ambition for the 2019 election on Wednesday, a statement by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, has said. The statement, signed by a member of the committee Mr Taiwo Adekanla, was released in Abuja on Monday. It said that Rabiu Kwankwaso, a senator…
-
Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe— 27th August 2018
NAN Mr Babatunde Hunpe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Badagry, on Monday said members in the area would remain united in spite of the high number of those with political ambition in the area. Hunpe, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on the Environment, gave the assurance in…
-
ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments— 27th August 2018
NAN The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice said it received 352 cases and delivered 127 judgments from the first quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2018. This was made known at the hand-over ceremony of the president of the court and the college of judges to the new judges in Abuja. The outgoing president…
-
Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman— 27th August 2018
NAN The University of Ilorin has begun screening for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the 2018/2019 academic session, with 39, 711 candidates taking part in the exercise. The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this on Monday in a statement in Ilorin. He said the exercise would involve 29, 562 at the…
-
Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers— 27th August 2018
NAN The Nigerian Navy in Bonny, Rivers, says it seized about 1.22 million litres of adulterated diesel from six crewmen believed to be smugglers. The suspects, who were arrested along the state waterways, were alleged to have smuggled the petroleum products, worth about N350 million from Lagos. Cdr. Ibrahim Gwaska, the Acting Commanding Officer, Forward…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply