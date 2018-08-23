– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Rwanda’s Kagame starts campaigning as parliamentary polls draw closer
23rd August 2018 - Genevieve’s `Lionheart’ to premiere in Toronto Film Festival
23rd August 2018 - Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC
23rd August 2018 - 2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates
23rd August 2018 - Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum
23rd August 2018 - CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki
23rd August 2018 - Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer
23rd August 2018 - CISLAC , Police, others, move to empower Nigerians to expose corrupt officials
23rd August 2018 - IFAD trains market women and farmers in Taraba
Home / World News / Rwanda’s Kagame starts campaigning as parliamentary polls draw closer
kagame

Rwanda’s Kagame starts campaigning as parliamentary polls draw closer

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

President Paul Kagame  of Rwanda on Thursday started canvassing for votes for the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) candidates as parliamentary elections draw closer.

Rwandans will go to the polls from Sept. 2 to  Sept. 4 to elect members of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, for a five-year term, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

RPF has 70 nominated candidates and its six coalition parties have 10, according to NEC.

Kagame, who is also the chairman of the RPF,  started his campaigns in Muganza sector, Gisagara District of Southern province, where he addressed thousands of RPF supporters.

Addressing ruling party supporters, Kagame, who has president since March 24,  2000, said that RPF has laid the foundation of the Rwanda’s progress and the party still needs time and enough support in the parliament to accomplish what it started.

The RPF manifesto for the 4th parliament highlights job creation, agriculture transformation, private sector development, urban development and enhancing economic development.

According to NEC, the RPF had selected 80 candidates but left 10 places to other political parties including Centrist Democratic Party, Rwanda Socialist Party, Party for Progress and Concord, Democratic Union of the Rwandan People and the Prosperity and Solidarity Party.

READ ALSO British Airways suspends flights to Tehran

The elections of the lower house use one single nationwide constituency, where 53 seats will be directly elected by proportional representation.

The other 27 seats reserved for special interest groups including women, the young and the disabled will be elected indirectly.

According to NEC, the number of parliamentary candidates is 521, including 302 from political parties, four independent candidates, 26 for the youth, 10 for people living with disabilities, and 179 for women slots.

RPF parliamentary candidates are tussling out for the parliamentary seats with candidates from the opposition parties of Social Democratic Party, the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda as well as independent candidates.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

third mainland bridge

Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Lagos State Command on Thursday, assured residents of the state of free flow of traffic, in spite the temporary closure of  the third mainland bridge. Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He…

  • APC

    2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the seeming unending factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant for the state House of Assembly, Ominimini Obiuwevbi has appealed to the leaders of the party to unite. Obiuwevbi said unity was what the party needed ahead of the 2019 general elections…

  • Omoyele SOWORE

    2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Online Publisher Omoyele Sowore, who is seeking to become Nigeria’s president, has called on electorate, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to elect credible candidates in 2019 general elections. Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporter, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Markudi, announcing that he would contest the presidency on…

  • DICKSON

    Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum

    — 23rd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced that he would establish a Cancer Foundation in memory of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, who died of cancer recently in the United States of America at the age of 72. According to the governor, there is urgent for everybody to join in…

  • cnpp

    CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the attack on Gov. Godwin Obaseki by some youths in Edo Central Senatorial district on Aug. 20. The Chairman of the CNPP, Mr Roy Oribhabor, who gave the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday, described the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share