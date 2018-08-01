– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
1st August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming
1st August 2018 - Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies
1st August 2018 - ECOWAS, ECCAS pledge to check insecurity
1st August 2018 - FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan
1st August 2018 - Buhari presides over FEC meeting
1st August 2018 - Benue youth group condemns impeachment move against Ortom
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
Pusst Riot

Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Four members of Russia’s anti-Kremlin “Pussy Riot’’ punk band who staged a pitch invasion during the football World Cup final have been released from police custody.

They were detained for 16 days and have now been released, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The group served a 15-day sentence for running onto the pitch wearing police uniforms during the second half of the game between Croatia and France on July 15.

They were due to be freed on Monday, but were immediately detained after being released and held for a further day before being let go on Tuesday, Nikolai Vasilyev, their lawyer, said.

READ ALSO Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta

It was unclear whether they will face further charges of disobeying the police and holding a public event without prior permission, Vasilyev said.

Those offences carry maximum jail terms of 10 and 15 days.

The group’s brief pitch invasion at Moscow’s main stadium in front of President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials marked a rare security breach in the Russia-hosted World Cup.

The group said the stunt was meant to promote freedom of speech and was a protest against what they regarded as the corrupt policies of FIFA, football’s global governing body.

“Pussy Riot’’ came to national prominence in 2012 when its members were jailed for staging a protest against Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow.

The group has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEFECTIONS

Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

  • livestock

    Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government has secured N1.5 billion loan to provide financial support to fishermen and livestock farmers to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in the state. The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday. He said “we…

  • SCIENCE

    Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has perfected plans to set up two new agencies in addition to the 17 existing ones. This was disclosed by the Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja, during the official inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for its establishment. The two new agencies proposed to be setup…

  • PANGOLIN

    FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has initiated investigations into the seizure by the Japanese Customs Service‎ of about 7,100 kilograms of Pangolin Scales alleged to have originated from Nigeria. Minister of State for Environment, ‎Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made this known while reacting to a media report on the seized items which was said to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share