RUSSIAN POLICE

Russian police arrest ’Croatia Spy’

— 12th July 2018

A man alleged to have been spying on England’s World Cup semi-final preparations has been arrested.

According reports in Russia, a Croatian man was arrested by Russian police in St Petersburg’s suburbs.

The report states he was arrested on a rooftop close to the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, where he could observe England’s training.

This is despite fences erected 13 feet tall around their training camp to stop any observers taking notes on possible tactics.

The man claimed that the photos he was taking were shots of the surrounding areas, and not the England coaching session in practice.

A source is quoted in The Sun saying: “Security guards at the stadium spotted a man on top of a building taking pictures as the England team were training.

