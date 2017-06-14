The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin
14th June 2017 - 6 confirmed dead in London fire, as firemen battle to free more
14th June 2017 - Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Saraki floors FG at CCT
14th June 2017 - Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism
14th June 2017 - Qatar withdraws 450 peacekeepers from Eritrea-Djibouti border
14th June 2017 - UN scribe on surprise visit to Kabul
14th June 2017 - Enugu Govt. urges residents to donate blood
14th June 2017 - Captaincy: Disu wants defined hierarchy in Super Eagles team leadership
14th June 2017 - Police assures citizens of safety from mischief-makers
Home / National / Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin

Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin

— 14th June 2017

President Vladimir Putin, has said that Moscow would react to Washington’s attempts to encircle Russia with missile defense systems, state news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The US missile defense systems will be installed in Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and the northern seas.

“The systems have already been installed in Alaska, so practically the entire Russian territory will be surrounded by these systems,’’ Putin said in an interview with American film director Oliver Stone.

Putin has indicated that this is another major strategic mistake because Russia will respond adequately to all these actions.

“It will mean nothing more than another round of arms race,’’ he declared.

The Russian leader also noted that after the U.S. exited the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABMT) in 2002, while Russia was forced to develop its missile strike capabilities in order to maintain the strategic balance of forces in the world.

“Former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had requested Moscow support the US withdrawing from the ABMT,’’ Putin said.

He stressed that there was no reason for these, although the American side interpreted it as alleged threat from Iran.

The Russian president also said that Moscow was seeking to continue dialogue with Washington on issues related to maintaining nuclear balance and disarmament.

Putin said that a large-scale conflict between the U.S. and Russia with the use of nuclear weapons would be a defeat for both sides.

“I think no one would be able to survive in such a conflict.

“The missile shield would not have protected the U.S. territory,’’ Putin said, noting that it is important to prohibit unilateral actions. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin

— 14th June 2017

President Vladimir Putin, has said that Moscow would react to Washington’s attempts to encircle Russia with missile defense systems, state news agency reported on Wednesday. “The US missile defense systems will be installed in Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and the northern seas. “The systems have already been installed in Alaska, so practically the entire Russian territory…

Share

  • 6 confirmed dead in London fire, as firemen battle to free more

    — 14th June 2017

    The London Fire Service has confirmed that the inferno on a 27-storey residential tower has claimed six lives. So far, the firefighters are still battling to be sure that no people are still trapped in the tower that is still in flames and plume of smoke. About 20 of the 64 occupants now in hospitals…

    Share

  • Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has advised a former Commissioner of Police in Lgos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, to quit his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active politics. This is even as Tsav, a socio-critic, has said that he was appointed Public Complaints Commissioner on merit and his credibility by…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Saraki floors FG at CCT

    — 14th June 2017

    …He’s no case to answer – panel The Code Of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has no case to answer in the 18 charges of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The CCB had on September 16, 2015 filed a 13-count charge against Saraki for alleged…

    Share

  • Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism

    — 14th June 2017

    The foreign ministers of Algeria and France have urged Libya’s rival armed factions to seek a political solution in the North African country to help stem the spread of militant groups there and potential spillover across its borders. Algeria has joined with North African neighbour Tunisia to seek support for an inclusive dialogue in Libya,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share