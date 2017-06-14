Russia’ll respond to US attempts to encircle it – Putin

President Vladimir Putin, has said that Moscow would react to Washington’s attempts to encircle Russia with missile defense systems, state news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The US missile defense systems will be installed in Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and the northern seas.

“The systems have already been installed in Alaska, so practically the entire Russian territory will be surrounded by these systems,’’ Putin said in an interview with American film director Oliver Stone.

Putin has indicated that this is another major strategic mistake because Russia will respond adequately to all these actions.

“It will mean nothing more than another round of arms race,’’ he declared.

The Russian leader also noted that after the U.S. exited the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABMT) in 2002, while Russia was forced to develop its missile strike capabilities in order to maintain the strategic balance of forces in the world.

“Former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had requested Moscow support the US withdrawing from the ABMT,’’ Putin said.

He stressed that there was no reason for these, although the American side interpreted it as alleged threat from Iran.

The Russian president also said that Moscow was seeking to continue dialogue with Washington on issues related to maintaining nuclear balance and disarmament.

Putin said that a large-scale conflict between the U.S. and Russia with the use of nuclear weapons would be a defeat for both sides.

“I think no one would be able to survive in such a conflict.

“The missile shield would not have protected the U.S. territory,’’ Putin said, noting that it is important to prohibit unilateral actions. (NAN)