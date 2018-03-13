. . . Russia warns London over poisoning speculation

The Sun News
— 13th March 2018

Russia warned the British government yesterday it was playing a “dangerous game” that risked harming bilateral ties.

The warning came just as Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to update MPs on a spy attack that politicians and the media have linked to Moscow. Russia has denied any involvement, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying yesterday that “it is in no way an issue for Russia”.

The Russian embassy in London warned the government’s failure to dampen speculation about the attempted murder had led to threats against UK-based Russian journalists, and risked harming long-term relations.

“Current policy of the UK government towards Russia is a very dangerous game played with the British public opinion,” it said in a statement. This “not only sends the investigation upon an unhelpful political track but also bears the risk of more serious long-term consequences for our relations”.

Asked about the case, Putin said London must clarify its position before speaking to Moscow.

“Sort things out from your side and then we will discuss this with you,” Interfax news agency quoted the president as saying.

