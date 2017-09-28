The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Russia tell U.S. to step back from dispute over military observation flights
28th September 2017 - 10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says
28th September 2017 - Federal Government sets up panel on port, border security
28th September 2017 - Kenya election talks collapse after opposition walks out
28th September 2017 -
28th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold
28th September 2017 - Frozen accounts: EFCC’s appeal against Fayose suffers setback
28th September 2017 - Bayern sack Carlo Ancelotti
28th September 2017 - PCN seals 395 pharmacy stores in Kaduna
28th September 2017 - Restructuring: Kano, Katsina call for strong central govt.
Home / World News / Russia tell U.S. to step back from dispute over military observation flights

Russia tell U.S. to step back from dispute over military observation flights

— 28th September 2017

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday told the United States to step back from a confrontation over military observation flights before the two countries became embroiled in another round of tit-for-tat retaliatory measures.

The United States has accused Russia of flouting the so-called Open Skies Treaty, an agreement designed to build confidence between the two countries’ militaries, and said it plans to take measures against Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Tuesday that would include restricting Russian military flights over American territory in response to what it said was Moscow preventing U.S. observation flights over its heavily militarised Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday that Moscow would respond to any new U.S. restrictions.

“Nobody has cancelled the principle of reciprocity in international relations,” said Zakharova.

(Source: Reuters)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says

— 28th September 2017

Ten thousand Nigerian students are among over one million international students admitted in U.S. universities this year, a U.S. envoy announced in Lagos on Thursday. U.S. Consul-General in Lagos Mr John Bray made the disclosure at a College and Career Fair, organised by Education USA and the Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. embassy. Bray…

  • Federal Government sets up panel on port, border security

    — 28th September 2017

    The Minister of Interior, Mr Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated a Presidential committee charged with enhancing security at the nation’s borders. The 11-member inter-ministerial committee has Dambazau as Chairman and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior as Secretary. Other members are the Minister of State for Aviation; Director General, Department of…

  • Kenya election talks collapse after opposition walks out

    — 28th September 2017

    Kenya’s opposition walked out of talks with the ruling party on Thursday in protest of proposed changes to the country’s electoral law ahead of next month’s repeat election, local media reported. The proposals by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party could prevent the Supreme Court from annulling future election results because of flaws with the electronic…

  • — 28th September 2017

    ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects From Magnus Eze, Abuja The federal government has in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), articulated and identified 10 key prioritized projects set to double productivity and improve access to export markets in a sustainable manner. Minister of Agriculture…

  • Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold

    — 28th September 2017

      From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that there are plans by some of its dissatisfied members to instigate crisis within its fold, so as to scuttle its chances in November 18, governorship election in the state. In a statement issued by secretary of its caretaker…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share