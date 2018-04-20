The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - Russia foils US, UK missile strikes in Syria
20th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court
20th April 2018 - Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack
20th April 2018 - Kalu @ 58: From ‘Aba boy’ to international figure
20th April 2018 - EIB, AfDB to strengthen Nigeria’s agric lending with $70m
20th April 2018 - World Bank boss urges Africa to grow with digitalised economies
20th April 2018 - Ocean & Cargo Terminal wins Warri Port concession with $25.5m bid
20th April 2018 - Stop using unregistered SIM cards, NCC warns telecoms consumers 
20th April 2018 - NNPC moves to boost retail operations
20th April 2018 - Oando Plc: Transaction volume surges to N185.48m
Home / World News / Russia foils US, UK missile strikes in Syria
DOUMA Syria

Russia foils US, UK missile strikes in Syria

— 20th April 2018

Russia has accused United States and its allies of conducting a missile strike involving air and naval carriers targeting military and civil facilities of Syria on Saturday.

In a press briefing made available to Daily Sun yesterday, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, said Syrian air defence systems, which are primarily the USSR-made AD systems, have successfully countered the air and naval strikes.

He said Russian air defence systems at the Khmeimim and Tartus air base timely located and controlled all naval and air launches made by the US and the UK. He however said that an announced French aircraft was not registered by the Russian air defence systems.

Rudskoy said B-1B, F-15 and F-16 US aircraft as well as UK Tornado airplanes over the Mediterranean Sea, and the USS Laboon and USS Monterey located in the Red Sea were used during the operation. The B-1B strategic bombers approached the facilities over the Syrian territory near al-Tanf illegally seized by the USA.

According to Rudskoy, a number Syrian military airfields, industrial and research facilities suffered the missile-bomb strike but preliminary reported however indicate there were no civilian casualties and losses among the Syrian army. He said more information was being expected and would be made public.

He said available data shows that 103 cruise missiles have been launched, including Tomahawk naval-based missiles as well as GBU-38 guided air bombs fired from the B-1B; the F-15 and F-16 aircraft launched air-to-surface missiles. UK Tornado airplanes launched eight Scalp EG missiles.

In total, 71 cruise missiles have been intercepted. The S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat, and Osa Syrian AD systems were involved in repelling the attack. It proves high efficiency of the Syrian armament and professional skills of the Syrian servicemen trained by the Russian specialists, he said. Over the last eighteen months, Russia has completely recovered the Syrian air defence systems, and continues its development.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Looters

Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court

— 20th April 2018

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Seconds, has, once again, challenged the Federal Government to drag him to court if it has evidence on allegation of corruption. Secondus spoke through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, and accused the federal government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading…

  • DSS

    Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack

    — 20th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Ndubuisi Orji; Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the snatching of the Senate mace, on.  ACF said the attack on the Senate Chamber was an infringement on  democracy. In a similar vein, a National Executive Committee  member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu,…

  • AfDB

    EIB, AfDB to strengthen Nigeria’s agric lending with $70m

    — 20th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC  The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have agreed to support the creation of new Development Bank of Nigeria to strengthen lending for business and agriculture investment in the country with $70 million. This was contained in a statement released to journalists at the ongoing 2018 Spring…

  • World Bank

    World Bank boss urges Africa to grow with digitalised economies

    — 20th April 2018

    …Urges Nigeria to raise tax to 15% of GDP The World Bank Group President, Mr. Jim Kim, has urged African countries to grow digitalised economies and spread advanced technologies in order not to lose millions of jobs. Kim gave the advice on Thursday in Washington DC, in a press conference to mark the official opening of…

  • port

    Ocean & Cargo Terminal wins Warri Port concession with $25.5m bid

    — 20th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Limited as the preferred bidder for Terminal B Warri Old Port in Delta State. The agency said the financial bids opening for the port terminal held in Abuja on Wednesday, the bidder offered the sum of $25, 510,000.64 to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share