The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Russia claims Israel behind Damascus chemical attack
9th April 2018 - Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary
9th April 2018 - Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers
9th April 2018 - China bans exports of ‘Dual Use’ items to N’ Korea
9th April 2018 - Yoruba comedian, Baba Sabiko is dead
9th April 2018 - Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum
9th April 2018 - We’ve crisis in Rivers APC, chieftains declare
9th April 2018 - Crisis hits Ekiti SDP ahead guber poll
9th April 2018 - Tambuwal settles rift with Tambuwal
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: NAF’s Special Forces foil another suicide attack on UNIMAID
Home / World News / Russia claims Israel behind Damascus chemical attack

Russia claims Israel behind Damascus chemical attack

— 9th April 2018

NAN

Russia has blamed the Israeli Air Force for the deadly airstrike on a Bashar al-Assad air base after a suspected chemical attack killed at least 40 in a Damascus suburb over the weekend.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said two Israeli fighter jets launched the attack on the T4 air base in central Syria from Lebanon’s air space.

Syria shot down five out of the eight missiles that targeted the base, the ministry said.

It said the other three landed in the western part of the T4 base.

The airstrikes reportedly killed 14 people, including Iranians, at a military airport near the city of Homs.

Syrian state TV quoted unnamed military official as saying Israeli F-15 warplanes had fired several missiles while flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says most of the 14 killed were either Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups.

The report on SANA said the attack on the T4 military airbase “is likely to be an American aggression.”

US officials denied involvement. Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.

Saturday’s chemical attack unfolded in a rebel-held town near Damascus amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce.

Syrian activists, rescuers and medics said a poison gas attack in Douma killed at least 40 people, with families found suffocated in their houses and shelters.

The reports could not immediately be independently verified.

Images released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, a volunteer organization, showed children lying on the ground motionless and foaming at the mouth. The Assad government denied responsibility.

On Sunday morning, Trump condemned the latest attack as “mindless,” referred to Assad as an “animal” and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “responsible” for enabling the carnage.

The president also warned Russia and Iran that there would be a “big price to pay” for backing the Assad regime and slammed former President Barack Obama, who vowed in 2012 that such actions would cross a “red line,” but later failed to enforce the promise a year later when hundreds of Syrians were killed by sarin gas.

Instead, Obama brokered a multi-nation deal in which Assad pledged to remove his chemical-weapons stockpile.

Trump would meet with his senior military leadership on Monday, the same day his new national security adviser, John Bolton, assumes his post. Bolton has previously advocated significant airstrikes against Syria.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YELWATA Ortom

Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers

— 9th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the attacks on passengers by hoodlums near Yelwata, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway. Daily Sun gathered that some hoodlums had, on Saturday, stopped a vehicle conveying some passengers close to Yelwata in Guma Local Government area of Benue State, asked all occupants of the vehicle to…

  • SABIKO Comedian

    Yoruba comedian, Baba Sabiko is dead

    — 9th April 2018

    A popular Yoruba comic actor, Baba Sabiko, with real name Abiodun Aremu, has died. The multi-talented broadcaster and founder of Baba Sabiko Theatre and Comedy Group Int’l, based in Ibadan, died on Friday. The deceased actor’s colleague and radio presenter, Ademola Aremu, confirmed the news on his Facebook page. He wrote, “I couldn’t believe it…

  • HISTORY School

    Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum

    — 9th April 2018

    A member of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye,  has commended Federal Government for the reintroduction of new  history curriculum to primary and secondary schools in the country. Hon. Oyintiloye, in an with the newsmen, on Sunday, in Osogbo,  said that history as a subject was at the verge of neglect at both primary…

  • APC chieftains

    We’ve crisis in Rivers APC, chieftains declare

    — 9th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, supporting the governorship ambition of Sen. Magnus Abe, have insisted that crisis has rocked the party in the state. Among the stakeholders, who stated this were the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during Chibuike Amaechi’s administration, Worgu Boms  and…

  • GUBER SDP

    Crisis hits Ekiti SDP ahead guber poll

    — 9th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Crisis has hit the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Ekiti State, as the National leadership of the party and  the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, Ayo Adekola, have disagreed over alleged endorsement of a former deputy governor of the state,  Bisi Omoyeni, as the party’s consensus candidate for forthcoming…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share