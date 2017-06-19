The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’
19th June 2017 - Government urged to focus on hyperinflation as it implements national budget
19th June 2017 - Reasons for Nigerian airports’ low global ranking
19th June 2017 - 24-hour operation: Why full compliance is doubtful
19th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains
19th June 2017 - Frontier basins need govt incentives to blossom –Adesanya, NAPE boss
19th June 2017 - France: Champs Élysées cordoned off after suspected terror attack
19th June 2017 - Investing in quarry mining plant
19th June 2017 - HABDEC empowers Nigerians on agric productivity
19th June 2017 - 15,000 farmers to benefit from WASIL/WACOT, BIF partnership
Home / Cover / World News / Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’

Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’

— 19th June 2017

Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet.

The country’s defence ministry said it would track US-led coalition aircraft with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot them down.

A hotline set up between Russia and the US to prevent mid-air collisions will also be suspended.

“All kinds of airborne vehicles, including aircraft and UAVs of the international coalition detected to the west of the Euphrates River will be tracked by the Russian SAM systems as air targets,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The warning followed after a US F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian army SU-22 jet on Sunday in the countryside southwest of Raqqa – the first such downing of a Syrian jet by the US since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.

Washington said the jet had dropped bombs near US-backed forces but Damascus said the plane was downed while flying a mission against Isis militants.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the suspension of its communication line with the Americans would begin immediately.

The US did not use its hotline with Russia ahead of the downing of the Syrian government warplane, said the ministry, which accused the US of a “deliberate failure to make good on its commitments” under the de-confliction deal.

“The shooting down of a Syrian Air Force jet in Syria’s airspace is a cynical violation of Syria’s sovereignty,” the ministry said.

“The US’ repeated combat operations under the guise of ‘combating terrorism’ against the legitimate armed forces of a UN member-country are a flagrant violation of international law and an actual military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Theresa May appealed to Russia to continue the use of “deconfliction” measures over the skies of Syria to reduce the risk of misunderstandings in what is a crowded airspace.

Russia, which has been providing air cover for Syria’s President, Bashar al-Assad, since 2015, has an agreement with the US aimed at preventing incidents involving either country’s warplanes engaged in operations in Syria.

Downing the jet was akin to “helping the terrorists that the US is fighting against”, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

A statement released by US Central Command on Sunday said the Syrian jet was “immediately shot down… in accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defence of Coalition partnered forces”.

“The Coalition’s mission is to defeat Isis in Iraq and Syria. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat,” it added.

“The Coalition presence in Syria addresses the imminent threat Isis in Syria poses globally. The demonstrated hostile intent and actions of pro-regime forces toward Coalition and partner forces in Syria conducting legitimate counter-ISIS operations will not be tolerated.”

(Source: Independent)




Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Russia and US escalate war in Syria, suspend ‘deconfliction’

— 19th June 2017

Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet. The country’s defence ministry said it would track US-led coalition aircraft with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying…

Share

  • Government urged to focus on hyperinflation as it implements national budget

    — 19th June 2017

    An economist, Prof. Sarah Anyanwu has advised the Federal Government to take into focus the country’s hyperinflation in the implementation of the 2017 budget. Hyperinflation occurs when a country experiences very high and usually accelerating rates of inflation. Anyanwu, a former Head of Economics Department, University of Abuja, said this in an interview with the…

    Share

  • Reasons for Nigerian airports’ low global ranking

    — 19th June 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah Nigerian air travelers, especially those coming into the country from Europe, America, Asia or even other African countries like South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, would readily admit to a feeling of disappointment each time they pass through any Nigerian airport. It is not just that the state of the infrastructure at the…

    Share

  • 24-hour operation: Why full compliance is doubtful

    — 19th June 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The 30 days ultimatum given to port  operators to commence  24-hour operation expired yesterday. A statement by the spokesman to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said: “The Apapa Port shall resume 24-hour operations within 30 days of the issuance of this order and there shall be no touting whatsoever by officials…

    Share

  • 2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains

    — 19th June 2017

    By Omodele Adigun, Moses Akaigwe, Uche Usim, Adewale Sanyaolu and Charles Nwaoguji As Nigerians expect the Federal Government to hit the ground running with the 2017 budget signed into law by the executive after nearly six months of presentation, there is widespread apprehension that poor allocation to the critical sectors of the economy may hinder…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share