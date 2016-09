by paul erewuba

The Zambia Football Federation, yesterday sacked her former coach, George Lwandamina and appointed a new one in Wedson Nyirenda ahead of their first World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Nigeria on October 9.

Lwandamina, it was gathered, was relieved of his duty because he failed to qualify Zambia for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nyirenda is well known for his time at Zambian side Zesco United and he was reportedly appointed ahead of South African coach Gordon Igesund, who was tipped to get the job.

The newly appointed coach also coached in Mozambique where he handled Feroviaro de Beira before he joined the coaching set up in the national team of Zambia.

The Zambia Chipolopolo will take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their opening game and it would be the first game for coach Nyirenda in their group that also includes Cameroon and Algeria.

Popularly referred to as Stone during his playing days, he was one of the star players for South African side Kaizer Chiefs in the 90s.