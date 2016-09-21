Russia 2018 World Cup: Zambia calls up Kalaba, 32 others for Eagles

BY JOE APU

The Football Association of Zambia has named a strong 33-man provisional squad for next month’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria with overseas stars Rainford Kalaba, Kennedy Mweene and Stoppila Sunzu leading the bunch.

According to africafootball.com, the other foreign-based call-ups are Collins Mbesuma (Highlands Park/South Africa), Chisamba Lungu (Ural/Russia), Lewis Macha (Kaizer Chiefs/South Africa), as well as Nathan Sinkala, Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe/DRC) and Kalengo Winstone (AC Leopards/DRC),

The bulk of the squad is drawn from the domestic league with seven players from CAF Champions League semi-finalists Zesco United.

The squad was picked by assistant coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Zambia welcomes Nigeria to Ndola on October 9.

Meanwhile, former Zambia national team coach, Patrick Kangwa, has admitted that the Super Eagles would be difficult to beat when they storm Ndola next month.

The Chipolopolo will also battle African giants, the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun for the group’s sole ticket.

Kangwa, who was also a former President of the Zambia Football Coaches Association, said Football Association of Zambia, FAZ, has a lot of work to do to prepare the team for the qualifiers.

“We have a lot of work to do to prepare the team for the World Cup and we have all the resources and personnel. I am positive that we can do it before the qualifier next month.

“It is a difficult task but we are equal to the task, he concluded.”

To boost the Eagles squad ahead of the all important cracker, a source close to the NFF said Alanyaspor defender, Kenneth Omeruo, is set for a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the match.

The 22 year old defender who missed the 1-0 home win over Tanzania in Uyo due to injury is expected to replace either Jamiu Alimi or Chidozie Awaziem in the squad billed to converge in Abuja on the 4th of October,

Also expected to make a return is Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, who has been in an awesome form for the Gunners since returning from an hamstring injury.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Moses Simon would miss out yet again on account of injuries.

“Rohr has a healthy squad for the game against Zambia and we are confident we will win in Ndola,” the source said.”