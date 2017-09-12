Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Zambia plots Eagles fall in Spain

The Sun News
By Joe Apu

In an effort to be fully prepared for the battle for a Russia 2018 World Cup ticket, the Chipolopolo of Zambia are heading to Spain and later Ghana to plot Nigeria’s fall in the October 7 qualifier billed for the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

According to ghanasoccernet, the Chipolopolo will spend a week in the West African nation to acclimatise ahead of the must-win game.

The CHAN and COSAFA team will head to Spain for a two-week intensive training before the foreign-based players link up with the rest of the squad in Ghana to finalise preparations.

“So we will send them to Europe for two weeks. The players who have been playing COSAFA and CHAN will go first and then their colleagues will join them, then we will move to Ghana for a week then go into Nigeria and fight to win because we believe we have a chance to go to the World Cup,” FAZ president  Andrew Kamanga said.

The Super Eagles lead Group B with 10 points and would need an outright win to confirm their third straight World Cup qualification, while Zambia needs a win in Uyo to tie with Nigeria on 10 points to take the group down to the wire.

