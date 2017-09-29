Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Zambia jettisons Spain camp, arrives Uyo Wednesday

By Joe Apu

The Zambia national team which before now had planned to head to Spain to open camp for their encounter against the Super Eagles in the Russia 2018 World Cup has jettisoned the idea and would now head to a training base in Ghana.

This latest move was announced by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on their verified Facebook page on Thursday.

According to FAZ, the home-based players who had been called to camp earlier, will leave for Ghana on Sunday and set up base in Accra where the foreign-based players will join them.

And on Wednesday October 4, the team will head to Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s showdown, which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Zambia head coach, Wedson Nyirenda, is expected to announce his final team today at a media briefing.