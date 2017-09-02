The Sun News
Home / Cover / Sports / Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier : Sallabration! Super Eagles whacks Lions of Cameroon 4-0

Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier : Sallabration! Super Eagles whacks Lions of Cameroon 4-0

— 2nd September 2017

By George Aluo

Five star performance that produced four unreplied goals! That was what the Super Eagles put up yesterday at the Uyo Nest of Champions in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

With the victory the Gernot Rohr tutored side has now consolidated its leadership of Group B in the race to the Mundial.

Nigeria has now garnered the maximum nine points from the three games so far played even as she heads into next Monday’s reverse fixture against the Lions in the Cameroonian city of Limbe.

Should the Eagles win in Limbe, then they would have mathematical qualified for the World Cup before hosting Zambia in October and playing Algeria away in November.

Yesterday’s game was one which the Camerounians started on the offensive carrying the fight into the Eagles half in the first ten minutes.

The Eagles after surviving what in local parlance is called “initial Gra Gra (IGG)” from Cameroon, launched out and got their first goal in the 29th minute when Odion Ighalo coolly controlled a pass from Mikel Obi, dusted his marker, Micheal Ngadeu Ngadjui to slot home.

After that opener, it was the Eagles all the way, with Victor “Holy” Moses being the tormentor in chief. Disaster struck again for Cameroon in the 43rd minute when Mikel Obi jabbed home a Victor Moses corner. Odion Ighalo sold the dummy that provided the opening which Obi exploited to score the second goal.

On resumption of play in the second stanza, Cameroon in a desperate bid to reduce the tally went again on the offensive. While their efforts yielded no dividend, they got punished the more as the Eagles scored their third goal courtesy of a brilliant counter attack. Moses finished up a good build up with Aron Samuel with a powerful grounder of a shot.

Kelechi Iheanacho who came in as a second half substitute for Moses scored what could pass for a “top up” goal for the Eagles with his 77th minute header.

Zambia would today in Ndola play host to Algeria in the other match of the group. Zambia enters the game with just one point, just like Algeria.

  1. Bfresh 2nd September 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Glory be to God for the victory over Cameroon. If you read my contributions since the 2018 Word Cup Draw was made and the Super Eagles was drawn in the so-called Group of Death, I have always written that we will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and that the Super Eagles has broken the Calabash of the Indomitable Lions since the 2004 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia when Nigeria defeat Cameroon 2-1 in the quarter final.

    Most of the victories Cameroon had over Nigeria in the past was marred with controversy, especially the 1988 African Cup of Nations final when Nigeria legendary Midfielder Henry Nwosu scored a fantastic goal that was ruled off side and the 2000 Nations Cup final at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos in which Victor Ikpeba’s penalty was shown on replay around the World to be a valid goal, but which the referee ruled as a miss.

    Congrats to the Super Eagles and Good-luck in the remaining matches.

    God Bless Nigeria.

