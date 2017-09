Zambia legend, Mordon Malitoli is hoping the Copper Bullets will cause an upset by beating the Super Eagles in October’s World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

The former Nkana FC and RoPS defender, who was a key member of the Zambia squad that lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the final of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, was positive about Zambia’s chances against the Super Eagles, after they picked up an away win in their last group match against Algeria.

‘’I think we should believe that we can beat Nigeria. We have a good mix of youth, local players and foreign based players,’’ Malitoli told Fazfootball.com.

‘’This is very good because these are players that want to prove that they can represent the country well.

‘’The same way we beat Algeria, we can beat Nigeria. The players just need to believe that they can overcome and then it would be done.”