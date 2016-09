By George Aluo

World soccer governing body, FIFA has approved the new date of October 9 proposed by host Zambia for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Ndola.

This much was confirmed exclusively to Sunday Sunsports last night by spokesman of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Demola Olajire.

Olajire said FIFA has written the NFF to confirm the October 9 date.

“Zambia is at liberty to chose any date between October 3 -11 and as we speak the host said they prefer to play on October 9 and FIFA has okayed that date in their letter to us,” Olajire said.

The NFF spokesman said Nigeria has no problem with the new date.

“We will adjust our plans and prepare adequately for the match,” Olajire said.

Zambia, winner of the AFCON 2012 Nations Cup in Gabon, is the only team in a group that has Nigeria, Algeria and Cameroun that have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

The Chipolopolo’s most famous international football outing till date was the heroics of the team to the 1988 Seoul Olympics where Zambia defeated Italy 4-0.

The last time the two teams met was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.