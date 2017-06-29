The Sun News
Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Cameroon coach expresses fears over ticket

— 29th June 2017

Cameroon’s head coach, Hugo Broos is worried about the readiness of his squad ahead of the double header in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria going by his comments after the African champions were booted out of the FIFA Confederations Cup.
According to Broos, his side is still living in their past glory; a situation he said had become rather disturbing.
While he bemoaned the lack of football infrastructure, coach Broos said despite winning the African Nations Cup in February, the five-time continental champions had to stop living on their past success and face reality.
Cameroon was knocked out of the tournament in Russia on Sunday after a 3-1 defeat to Germany left them with one point from three matches, an outcome which Broos said he had been expecting.
The Indomitable Lions are also struggling to qualify for next year’s World Cup, having taken only two points from their first two games in African Group B to leave them four behind leaders Nigeria. Only the winners qualify.
“It was not a surprise for me. I always said after we won the Nations Cup that we are one of the best teams in Africa but there is still a difference between us and modern football,” Broos told reporters after Sunday’s defeat.
“We saw the proof that a lot of work still needs to be done… it is of course a quality issue, but it’s mostly a training issue,” the Belgian said. “There is a lot to be done on that front in Cameroon, we still live on our past successes.”
Broos, who was appointed in February last year after seeing the job advertised on the Cameroon federation’s website, had had to endure administrative problems during his 18 months in charge.
Several top European-based players refused call-ups for the Nations Cup, either because they were angry at past experiences with the team or feared losing their places with their club sides.

