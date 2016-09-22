Russia 2018 World Cup: NFF looks beyond qualification

BY George Aluo

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Pinnick Amaju says he is looking beyond the Super Eagles qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The youthful football buff told Goal.com yesterday that his dream is to see Nigeria get at least to the last four of the soccer showpiece in Russia.

“We have a good coach and the best set of players in Africa, and I believe these two factors will help us qualify for Russia 2018. My dream is not just to qualify for the World Cup but to reach the last four of the tournament,” Amaju was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Amaju said the NFF would do everything possible to ensure that her present financial challenges do not affect the Eagles World Cup qualifiers campaign which starts October 9 with the away game against Zambia in Ndola.

“We don’t have all the funds we needed right now but I’m sure the team is currently in a good hands,” he said.

The NFF boss had only last week expressed delight over the current form of Nigerian internationals plying their trade in Europe, ahead of the Ndola battle.

“I m happy we have a crop of young players that are right now in top form. Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Brown Ideye and others are all doing well in their clubs, that is something good for us ahead of the qualifiers. All we need now is the prayer and support of all Nigerians,” Amaju stated.