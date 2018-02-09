Russia 2018 World Cup kits: Eagles beat Croatia, Argentina

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles Russia 2018 World Cup kits unveiled wednesday in London has been adjudged the best in a ranking released yesterday by The Mirror of London.

According to the World Cup 2018 kits power rankings conducted by the influential London tabloid, the new Eagles wear designed by Nike occupied the exalted position as number one ahead of their Russia 2018 Group D opponents Croatia and Argentina who trailed behind on No. 10 and 12 respectively.

Mirror, it would be noted, did a ranking of the 19 countries that have so far unveiled their Russia 2018 World Cup kits.

Some of the countries that have unveiled their kits are hosts Russia, Nigeria’s group D opponents, Argentina and Croatia, Belgium, England, Switzerland and Uruguay.

“And while you’re there, pick up this glorious effort from Nigeria that comes out as a deserving No. 1. It’s incredible, frankly, and is bound to turn us all into Super Eagles in the summer,” Mirror wrote.

Twitter was equally literally set ablaze with comments as football loving fans all over the world unanimously hailed the Eagles kit with some demanding Nigeria win the World Cup as a result.

Jemel @jemelOneFive wrote: I’m not even Nigerian but the new Nike Nigeria kit is. I’m rocking 1 for the World Cup.

Bex Tyrell @ bextyrell91: Since Scotland aren’t in the #WorldCup I’mma buy this kit and support Nigeria instead.

It would be noted that Eagles captain Mikel Obi had during the unveiling said the kits would propel the Gernot Rohr tutored side to fire on all cylinders at the mundial.

“I can see the players going crazy over this jerseys,” were Mikel’s words.