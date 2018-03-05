The Sun News
Russia 2018 World Cup: I'll be at my best for Eagles –Moses

Russia 2018 World Cup: I’ll be at my best for Eagles –Moses

— 5th March 2018

• Rohr charges Musa ahead of Mundial

Joe Apu

Super Eagles and Chelsea winger Victor Moses has promised to be at his best when the Super Eagles storm Russia for the FIFA World Cup in June.

Moses, according to thenff.com made the pledge in London after he was presented with his AITEO-NFF Football Awards Player of the Year gong by NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko.

Dikko made the presentation to Moses at the Chelsea Football Club grounds in South West London during the week, and he showed genuine excitement.

“I am simply over the moon with this award. It means that the country and the people really appreciate the little we are doing for the National Team.

“I am looking forward to doing much more for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia,” said Moses, who was named winner at the Awards ceremony on 19th February.

Meanwhile the NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko has been inducted into the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee, after attending his first meeting of the panel at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, 28 February.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino performed the induction alongside the Chairman of the committee, Victor Montagliani, who is also President of CONCACAF and also a FIFA Vice President.

This was just as Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has visited flying winger Ahmed Musa at his club, CSKA Moscow, telling him to keep working hard ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Nigeria’s 2014 FIFA World Cup star Musa retraced his steps to former club CSKA in January as he was no longer getting playing time at English Premiership club Leicester, and was welcomed back to Russia with open arms.

