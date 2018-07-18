Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best— 18th July 2018
Following the exit of the Super Eagles at the group stage of the just concluded World Cup finals in Russia, Nigeria was ranked in 25th position in the tournament won by France for the second time in their football history.
According to the records from FIFA statistics department and made available yesterday, the failure of the Mikel Obi-led team to survive the late surge by Lionel Messi’s Argentina side in the last group match played at Saint Petersburg means that the team’s ranking at the quadrennial was better at the Brazil edition held in 2014 where Nigeria was eliminated in the second round by France.
From the record monitored yesterday, aside winners, France, runner up, Croatia and Belgium who triumphed against England in the third placed match which automatically announced the first four positions, host Russia placed fifth with Sweden, Brazil, Uruguay and
Colombia all followed as quarter finalist in the tournament.
READ ALSO N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office
Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Denmark all followed just as former champions, Spain who were eliminated by Russia in the second round via lottery of penalty shootout placed 14th while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal ended up in the 15th position with Argentina tailing behind in 16th position.
The Teranga Lions of Senegal are the first African to emerged from the ranking with 17th position after a painful elimination by Japan who survived the qualification from the group via the ‘Fair Play’ rule used to break the tie.
The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia were ranked 19th just as the defending champion, Germany has to tail Korea Republic in 22nd position and Iceland followed Nigeria 26th position just as the Arab quartet of Iran, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, in descending order were in least of the 32 teams.
FIFA statistics also revealed that of the 64 matches played, a total of 169 goals were scored which represent 2.64 per match and 12 own goals and 29 penalty kicks were taken out of which 22 was scored and seven were missed.
A total of seven free kicks were scored while four red cards were issued and the referees in all the 64 matches issued a staggering 219 yellow cards.
The World Cup finals winner , France were awarded $38million while finalist Croatia collected $28million. Belgium and England were awarded $24million and $22million respectively.
All the quarter finalists were paid $16million each just as teams that crashed out in the second round were awarded $12million each and Super Eagles of Nigeria and the rest of African representatives alongside all the other participants that failed to go beyond the group phase all received $8 million each for participation.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Our regret at Russia 2018 World Cup -Supporters Club18th July 2018
-
Ighalo scores as Chinese Super League resumes18th July 2018
-
Zidane joins Juventus17th July 2018
Latest
Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out— 18th July 2018
Governor Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that police intimidation of himself, his family, and Ekiti workers continue unabated days after the Saturday, July 14 governorship election. According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said that the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government…
-
Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change— 18th July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu Against desertification and ever changing climate some communities in Enugu state under the platform of ‘Greater Okpanku’ communities in Aninri LGA, have embarked on trees planting in their various communities. They said the tree planting was not only for environmental protection but were also for economic emancipation of their communities. Speaking during the…
-
How we stopped Niger Delta militancy, IPOB plot – Osinbajo— 18th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria’s foundation deficient, threatened – Monarchs Say non adoption of confab reports disheartening Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has singled out traditional rulers as the brains behind the successful stoppage of Niger Delta militancy and the truncation of the secession plot by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East, leading…
-
FG urges community, religion leaders against sales of Micronutrient powder— 18th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Federal Government has urged community,religion leaders in Kebbi,Borno,Yobe and Adamawa States against selling of Micronutrient Powder (MOP) provided free of charge for children between one to twenty-three months in the states as part of strategies to reduce children malnutrition. Minister of Health,Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole who stated this in Birnin- Kebbi,Kebbi state capital…
-
Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater— 18th July 2018
Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela on Wednesday Commended RCCG Province 13 in the state for donating books and other learning and health material to United Christian Secondary School, Omo-Adio, the commissioner’s alma mater. According to the Commissioner, the gesture by the church is according to the injunction…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Where politics disunites, football unites— 18th July 2018
“In praise of football” would have been the most appropriate heading of this reflection. However, the realization of the global symbolism of today’s meeting in Helsinki, Finland of two great world leaders of Russia and the United States of America, compelled a deeper introspection of the thematic area. There are obviously four dominant issues that…
Columnists
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply