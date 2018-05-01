Russia 2018 World Cup: Eagles to be paid bonus soon

Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is not leaving anything to chance to ensure the Super Eagles enjoy a rancorous free World Cup campaign in Russia in June.

Towards achieving this, DailySunsport can exclusively report that the federation is now ready to pay the players the $2.8 million World Cup qualification bonus from FIFA.

According to a top source in the NFF, the federation was already in possession of the grant and are ready to fulfill its agreement with the players before the trip to Russia.

“Right now, we are ready to pay the players the qualification bonus. The money is ready and in a matter of weeks, they will get alerts from their banks.

“The federation want to ensure the players are well focused, so anything, especially their bonuses and other entitlements are being taken care off,” the top source disclosed.