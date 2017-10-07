Russia 2018: WE’RE BATTLE READY FOR ZAMBIA – MIKEL
— 7th October 2017
By Joe Apu, Uyo
THE Nest of Champions in Uyo will be the focus of attention in this weekend’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on a determined Zambia side in the fight for the Group B ticket.
With so much said in the build-up of the match, Super Eagles’ captain Mikel John Obi is of the opinion that talk time is over insisting that it’s time for business.
The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champions visit the 2013 winners in a match of high importance which would determine the swing of Africa’s Group B ticket to football’s biggest house party in Russia next year summer.
According to thenff.com, Mikel stated that the Super Eagles have a big task at hand. “We know how important the match is; that is enough motivation to go all out and give our very best. There are several players in this team who have not played at the FIFA World Cup. They want to be in Russia year.
“The talking will be done on the pitch. I have no doubt we have the quality to achieve victory, but we will not make the mistake of under –rating the Zambians.”
The former Chelsea FC of England enforcer stated that a good run in the qualifying campaign has been down to focus, determination and massive support of all Nigerians, and believes the same indices are in place for Saturday.
“We have played four matches in the campaign so far, but this one is the match. We are fully focused and ready. All we want is the usual support and encouragement by everyone involved, including the fans that will turn out at the match venue.”
Table –toppers Nigeria will qualify for a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with the minimum victory on Saturday. However, Zambian coach, Wedson Nyirenda is taking no chances against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He believes that despite the fine form of the three times African champions, Zambia can pull the plug off the feet of the home side.
“This game is highly psychological; therefore, we’re working on our mental strength before the match. We know that we still have a good chance of going to the World Cup if we win here in Uyo and that is what we plan to do.”
