Russia 2018: WE’RE BATTLE READY FOR ZAMBIA – MIKEL

THE Nest of Champions in Uyo will be the focus of attention in this weekend’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on a determined Zambia side in the fight for the Group B ticket.

With so much said in the build-up of the match, Super Eagles’ captain Mikel John Obi is of the opinion that talk time is over insisting that it’s time for business.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champions visit the 2013 winners in a match of high importance which would determine the swing of Africa’s Group B ticket to football’s biggest house party in Russia next year summer.

According to thenff.com, Mikel stated that the Super Eagles have a big task at hand. “We know how important the match is; that is enough motivation to go all out and give our very best. There are several players in this team who have not played at the FIFA World Cup. They want to be in Russia year.