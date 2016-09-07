Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier: Rohr: I’ll make Eagles fly again

By George Aluo

New Super Eagles Franco-German manager, Gernot Rohr has declared that his desire is to see the country return to the top of world football ladder.

Rohr who started his Eagles job on a victorious note last weekend against Tanzania spoke yesterday in Abuja where he met the management of the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF at the Abuja Glass House of the soccer federation.

Rohr according to NFF’s official website stated: “The focus is to strengthen the spine of the Super Eagles and ensure they can beat any team.”

The Eagles gaffer stressed that he would call up the very best legs the country can boast of for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers that begins next month with the October 3 away clash against Zambia.

“We will need all our best players to be at their very best. We had a good list for the Tanzania match but a couple of players were injured and we will like to look at those ones as well. The confidence has not been there because the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, but when results start to come, the confidence will return.”

Rohr, who coached the national teams of Gabon, Burkina Faso and Niger, and also had a stint with Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel, said he was used to working conditions on the African continent and would use the experience garnered over the years to succeed with the Eagles.

While welcoming Rohr and his team, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi assured that the Federation will give the technical crew all the support and strive to provide the conducive environment for the team to execute the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and come out tops.