Gernot Rohr

Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier: Rohr: I’ll make Eagles fly again

— 7th September 2016

By George Aluo

New Super Eagles Franco-German manager, Gernot Rohr has declared that his desire is to see the country return to the top of world football ladder.
Rohr who started his Eagles job on a victorious note last weekend against Tanzania spoke yesterday in Abuja where he met the management of the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF at the Abuja Glass House of the soccer federation.
Rohr according to NFF’s official website stated: “The focus is to strengthen the spine of the Super Eagles and ensure they can beat any team.”
The Eagles gaffer stressed that he would call up the very best legs the country can boast of for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers that begins next month with the October 3 away clash against Zambia.
“We will need all our best players to be at their very best. We had a good list for the Tanzania match but a couple of players were injured and we will like to look at those ones as well. The confidence has not been there because the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, but when results start to come, the confidence will return.”
Rohr, who coached the national teams of Gabon, Burkina Faso and Niger, and also had a stint with Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel, said he was used to working conditions on the African continent and would use the experience garnered over the years to succeed with the Eagles.
While welcoming Rohr and his team, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi assured that the Federation will give the technical crew all the support and strive to provide the conducive environment for the team to execute the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and come out tops.

CBN gov

CBN kicks off campaign against naira abuse in Kebbi

— 7th September 2016

From Kabir Dankatsina, Birnin Kebbi The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kicked off its campaign against abuse of all denominations of the nation’s currency with a warning that stiff penalties including a fine of N50,000  or six months in imprisonment or both could be imposed on those found guilty of the offence in line…

  • UNID

    Global manufacturing growth to remain low in 2016, says UNIDO report

    — 7th September 2016

    From walter Ukaegbu, Abuja World manufacturing growth is expected to remain low in 2016 due to weakened financial support for productive activities, according to a report released yesterday by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The report states that, with financial uncertainty still looming across Europe, foreign direct investment has not yet reached the…

  • NAICOM

    NAICOM orders suspension of bancassurance

    — 7th September 2016

    By Maduka Nweke The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has ordered the suspension of the sale of insurance products in banks (bancassurance). NAICOM said the ban followed a dispute with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over non-licensing of banks that want bancassurance services in their shops. Bancassurance is an arrangement in which insurance companies distribute…

  • FCT-Minister

    Experts to discuss population statistics at conference

    — 7th September 2016

    The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, and his Budget and National Planning counterpart, Senator Udo Udoma, will this Thursday be among top government functionaries to  open the Annual Conference of the Nigeria Statistical Association (NSA), scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. The forum, which is expected to be attended by…

  • Chief-Ukatu-1

    The property Report: Govt insensitive to plight of local manufacturers –Ukatu

    — 7th September 2016

    …Says Nigeria can surpass China in production The Managing Director, Mallinson & Partners Ltd, Mr. Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has blamed Nigerian governments for the near comatose condition of manufacturing industry in Nigeria. Speaking during the opening of the First Buildingmart @mallinson recently in Lagos, Ukatu said poor power supply has hindered the efforts of manufacturers to…

  • Frank-Kokori

    Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori

    — 7th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Former Secretary-General of the Petroleum Energy and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN), Chief Frank Kokori acknowledges that the nation’s economy is currently not doing well but he believes that Nigeria has the potential to survive the turbulent times. His advice is that despite the situation, the people should still…

  • Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification

    — 7th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has asked a Federal High Court  in Benin City, to stop Godwin Obaseki from contesting the September 10 election for alleged false claims and information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). State Chairman of…

  • Biodun Ogunyemi

    ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states

    — 7th September 2016

    By Gabriel Dike Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed a second bailout proposal to states. ASUU National President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said at a symposium organised by ASUU University of Lagos branch that governors must account forwhat they did with first bailout and other statutory funds accruing to states. Ogunyemi faulted the request…

  • pulse-ogbonnaya-onu-minister-science-and-technology-300x160.jpg

    Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu

    — 7th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria suffered some  embarrassment for alleged use of substandard weapons to prosecute the anti-insurgency war. He said it was avoidable if the nation had a functional defence industry. The minister, who stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “The role of…

  • Audu Ogbeh use

    Hunger in Nigeria to last a while, says Ogbeh

    — 7th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said  yesterday, that hunger in the country will last more than expected. Ogbeh said this when he inspected the Ebonyi State Government Demonstration Farm in Ezillo during operation ‘One man, one hectare’ agricultural programme initiated  to boost agriculture in the state. Ogbeh …

