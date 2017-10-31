The Sun News
Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier : Mikel leads 23 others for Algeria, Argentina clash

By Monica Iheakam 

Captain Mikel John Obi, is leading  23 players  for the last lap of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Fennecs of Algeria in Constantine.

The Tianjin Teda of China star and Lecicester City forward Ahmed Musa and  midfielder Ogenyi Onazi top the list of 24 players that Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited for next week’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match away to Algeria, and the  friendly with Argentina in Russia four days later.

Rohr made a surprise inclusion of  former U-17 world cup winner and  Man City loane, Chidiebere Nwakali,  Deportivo La Coruna of Spain goalkeeper  Francis Uzoho, while Russia based Brain Idowu is placed on standby for the Argentina friendly.

2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo is on standby for both matches, alongside former junior international Alhassan Ibrahim, who now plays in Austria.

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi also made the cut, as well as defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Leon Balogun and William Ekong, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo.

Without any chance at qualifying to the 2018 World Cup, Algeria faces Nigeria at home for the sixth and final matchday of Group B, in the African qualification stage, which will be held in Russia. The match will be played on November 10 (19h30), at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria); Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia)

