The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr
27th February 2018 - FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers: Bank on D’ Tigers for qualification in June
27th February 2018 - Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch
27th February 2018 - PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari
27th February 2018 - 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume
27th February 2018 - ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’
27th February 2018 - ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 
27th February 2018 - Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 
27th February 2018 - Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG
Home / Sports / Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr

Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr

— 27th February 2018

George Aluo

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Sylvanus Okpala has warned that Gernot Rohr must not concentrate on Argentina if Nigeria must make it beyond the group stage of Russia 2018 World Cup.

Okpala who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports during the recent NFF award night in Lagos pointed out that Eagles can still qualify from their group win or lose against Argentina, a situation that makes the encounter not too important.

“Everybody is talking about Nigeria versus Argentina. That match to me is

not too important. Rohr must not con- centrate on Argentina. He has to focus on how to beat Croatia and debutants Iceland. If we beat these two countries, then we would be going into the game against Argentina relaxed without bothering what the outcome would be because we would have qualified with six points in the kitty,” Okpala said.

The highly knowledgeable tactician who alongside late Stephen Keshi won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa for Nigeria said he sees the Eagles going far at the Mundial should Rohr adopt the right strategies.

“The World Cup is all about adopt- ing the right strategies. If he (Rohr)

gets his strategies right, we will go far. Our players are playing in the same big leagues where Argentine Brazilian, German players name it are playing. They are all fishing in the same waters, so what matters is strategy and the confidence that as a team we can do it. Eagles must shake off the fear factor.

The same team that beat Argen- tina in a recent friendly can re enact that feat at the World Cup proper if they play with confidence. This was what saw us beat highly rated Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter final of AF- CON 2013 in South Africa,” Okpala said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari

— 27th February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari  told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power. In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of…

  • Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

  • ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’

    — 27th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan For the better part of last year, Abia State, a state christened “God’s Own state,” was in the news for the wrong reasons. Apart from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which at some point forced some northern youth groups to threaten to sack Igbo from the north, by October…

  • ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 

    — 27th February 2018

    Uche Usim  The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne, River State chapter, Kingsley Offor, has pledged the cooperation of the body with various government agencies at the port to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business.  Speaking in Onne at the weekend, Offor said the body would work with the Nigeria…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share