Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr

George Aluo Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Sylvanus Okpala has warned that Gernot Rohr must not concentrate on Argentina if Nigeria must make it beyond the group stage of Russia 2018 World Cup. Okpala who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports during the recent NFF award night in Lagos pointed out that Eagles can still qualify from their group win or lose against Argentina, a situation that makes the encounter not too important. “Everybody is talking about Nigeria versus Argentina. That match to me is

not too important. Rohr must not con- centrate on Argentina. He has to focus on how to beat Croatia and debutants Iceland. If we beat these two countries, then we would be going into the game against Argentina relaxed without bothering what the outcome would be because we would have qualified with six points in the kitty,” Okpala said. The highly knowledgeable tactician who alongside late Stephen Keshi won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa for Nigeria said he sees the Eagles going far at the Mundial should Rohr adopt the right strategies. “The World Cup is all about adopt- ing the right strategies. If he (Rohr)