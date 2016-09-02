The Sun News
Latest
2nd September 2016 - Export: FG seeks zero reject of agric produce, others
2nd September 2016 - Ondo guber: APC’s unending battle for candidate
2nd September 2016 - Anambra:Tales and realities 
2nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Voting right as burden of Edo electorate
2nd September 2016 - Malnutrition persists in Borno IDP camps
2nd September 2016 - Emergency power for a diet of dust
2nd September 2016 - NIM President proffers solution to economic recession
2nd September 2016 - Man arrested for smuggling rice as dead bodies
2nd September 2016 - FG declares state of emergency in sports
2nd September 2016 - Russia 2018: Rohr recalls Enyeama for Zambia, Algeria
Russia 2018: Rohr recalls Enyeama for Zambia, Algeria
1015920954-gernot-rohr-qKw44Ltzcef-600x338

Russia 2018: Rohr recalls Enyeama for Zambia, Algeria

— 2nd September 2016

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

German coach, Gernot Rohor, is ready to move mountains in his bid to have former Super Eagles first choice keeper Vincent Enyeama back in the Eagles nest.
Rohr who is poised for his first missionary journey with Eagles against Tanzania on Saturday says he   wants respect and experience in his goalpost, adding that he will meet with Enyeama after the weekend match in Uyo.
Enyeama quit the Super Eagles following a fractured relationship with former coach, Sunday Oliseh on October 8, 2015, a feud which led to him been stripped of the captaincy.
The 34-year-old has been in terrific form for OSC Lille and as a result, the tactician wants to bolster his goalkeeping department by recalling the 34-year-old.
“I know Enyeama and asked about him when I signed because I know his qualities. I have called him, we spoke and I will meet him after the game on Saturday. Rohr told media ahead of Tanzania’s game.
“He is a very big player and I know we must have all the best players to have a chance against Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.
“We have to wait for Carl Ikeme to recover from his injury. I also saw the two other goalkeepers on Wednesday and they were interesting. One of them played in the Rio 2016 Olympics.
“It is very important to have a goalkeeper who is respected and experienced”.

Odigie-Oyegun

Ondo guber: APC’s unending battle for candidate

— 2nd September 2016

From:  Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Barring a fresh change of date, power brokers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) shall on Saturday, engage one another in a primary election for the soul of Ondo, the Sunshine state. On that day, delegates of the APC which is the main opposition party in the state are expected to…

  • willie-obiano_01

    Anambra:Tales and realities 

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu Anambra State is pursuing two tall dreams. First is to rank as the best run state in Nigeria; secondly, to emerge as the Taiwan of Africa. This ambition resonated high last week as the state marked 25 years of its creation. Anambra was among the states created by the defunct military leadership on August…

  • Ego guber

    Edo Guber Watch: Voting right as burden of Edo electorate

    — 2nd September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin As the zero hour to the election approaches, the political parties and candidates preparing for the polls have adopted various methods of campaigning to drive home their messages to the people at the grassroots. From the open campaign strategy in public arena, the campaigns are now being intensified, with the candidates…

  • Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril

    NIM President proffers solution to economic recession

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Sam Otti The President, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril, has advised the Federal Government to reflate the economy and create employment opportunities to reverse the current economic recession. He said the economic sector has remained the weak link of the present administration and urged the government to increase its spending…

  • custom-officers-1

    Man arrested for smuggling rice as dead bodies

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe The ban on rice importation and biting economic conditions are forcing daring smugglers to freight bags of rice as coffins carried in ambulances. This unprecedented antic of moving rice in an ambulance under the guise of corpses from Benin Republic into Nigeria was uncovered yesterday at the Seme Border by the operatives…

  • PIC.14. A VIEW OF THE 2016 ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE AS RECORDED AT ABOUT 9.38 A.M. AT THE PREMISES OF THE NATIONAL SPACE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (1/9/16). 6706/1/9/2016/TA/BJO/NAN

    Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Delta, others witness sun eclipse

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Sam Otti, Lagos, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and  Magnus Eze, Abuja Some Nigerians, yesterday, relished the occurrence of an eclipse of the sun as different states across the country witnessed the incident in different proportions. While residents in the northern parts of the country, particularly, Kano, Zamfara and Plateau states witnessed the eclipse, some parts…

  • gov-dickson

    Bayelsa: Jonah Okah remanded for alleged defamation      

    — 2nd September 2016

    A civil servant with Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice Jonah Okah, was yesterday, remanded in Okaka Prison by Magistrate Pere Bossa of Magistrate Court 7 for alleged criminal defamation of Mr. Ritchie Etonye, the Government House Accountant. The matter was adjourned to September 20. Okah’s arrest and prosecution  followed a petition to the police by Etonye…

  • Nigerian-Army-Logo

    Original, fake Shekau dead –Army

    — 2nd September 2016

    The Nigerian Army has described as “a façade” videos of Abubakar Shekau released by Boko Haram. Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, reiterated in Adamawa state yesterday that Shekau was dead. He said the military killed the individual originally identified as Shekau, as well as his impostor. “I can confirm to you that…

  • Borno state Gov. Kashim Shettima, speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Government house in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Wednesday, Sept, 28. 2011. Security forces arrested a top commander of a radical Muslim sect who ordered killings in the northeastern city where the group's mosque once stood, bringing a new calm to the restive region, a governor said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

    How civil servants defraud state with multiple ATM cards —Shettima

    — 2nd September 2016

    Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, has revealed how senior civil servants in the state colluded with commercial banks to defraud the state with the use of fake bank accounts. The governor said the fraudulent workers mobilised people to pose as civil servants and open salary accounts. The respective ATM cards for the accounts were thereafter…

  • myanmar-flooding-_kuma

    Flood over-runs market in Anambra

    — 2nd September 2016

    From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia Goods and household wares worth several thousands of Naira were yesterday destroyed by flood at the popular Eke-Awka market in the Anambra State capital. The downpour, which lasted between 5:35 pm and 9:12pm,  flooded many shops, especially in the  clothings, shoes, cosmetics and other beauty commodities sections. Residents of the area…

