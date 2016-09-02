Russia 2018: Rohr recalls Enyeama for Zambia, Algeria

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

German coach, Gernot Rohor, is ready to move mountains in his bid to have former Super Eagles first choice keeper Vincent Enyeama back in the Eagles nest.

Rohr who is poised for his first missionary journey with Eagles against Tanzania on Saturday says he wants respect and experience in his goalpost, adding that he will meet with Enyeama after the weekend match in Uyo.

Enyeama quit the Super Eagles following a fractured relationship with former coach, Sunday Oliseh on October 8, 2015, a feud which led to him been stripped of the captaincy.

The 34-year-old has been in terrific form for OSC Lille and as a result, the tactician wants to bolster his goalkeeping department by recalling the 34-year-old.

“I know Enyeama and asked about him when I signed because I know his qualities. I have called him, we spoke and I will meet him after the game on Saturday. Rohr told media ahead of Tanzania’s game.

“He is a very big player and I know we must have all the best players to have a chance against Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.

“We have to wait for Carl Ikeme to recover from his injury. I also saw the two other goalkeepers on Wednesday and they were interesting. One of them played in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“It is very important to have a goalkeeper who is respected and experienced”.