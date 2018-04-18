Russia 2018: Osaze backs Russia to host successful W/Cup

Former Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie is backing Russia to host a successful 2018 World Cup despite ongoing concerns about the country.

The Bendel Insurance product was born in Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, Soviet Union to a Nigerian father and Russian mother, so has close ties with Russia and represented Lokomotiv Moscow for three years before his celebrated move to West Brom in England.

“I am very glad to come to my homeland. Mom and friends are here. I am very glad to see the long-term captain of our national team – Smertin. The work he does, I would like to do after my career,” Odemwingie told championat.com

“We are waiting for a very big event – the World Cup. I think we will fulfill all the promises that have been made to the world.

“I do not lose touch with my homeland – Russia. But I’m a dad of three children, so I do not come often. I’m making it up after the end of my career.”

Odemwingie represented Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup and became the oldest player to score for the Super Eagles in the mundial when he found the net against Bosnia aged 32 years, 11 months and 6 days.