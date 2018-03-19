The Sun News
Russia 2018: Onyeka tasks Eagles, other African countries

Proprietor of Arthur Great Soccer Academy, Arthur Onyeka has tasked the Super Eagles and other African countries going to Russia to go for the trophy.

Onyeka while commending the NFF for drawing up a good program for the Eagles ahead of the Mundial said Africa can not continue to go to World Cup to merely participate.

“African players are featuring in the same league where players from other parts of the world are also playing. So, I don’t understand why Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal or Morocco should not be aiming to win the cup. I m not one of those who see this as a mission impossible. It is a function of going into the competition with confidence. Once we go with that mentality, we can shock the world in Russia,” Onyeka said.

The grassroots football developer who sponsors the annual Ozubulu Youths Soccer Tourney charged Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr to build his Russia 2018 World Cup squad on strong and energetic players like the duo of Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.

“Rohr has done well so far and I hope he would continue in that stead. He should not allow people to influence his final list. He must go to Russia with combative players and if you ask me two players that stand out are Moses and Ndidi.”

