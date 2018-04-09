The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Russia 2018: No big deal Nigerian referees missing in action –NRA boss
9th April 2018 - Arsenal prepares offer for Ndidi
9th April 2018 - Lack of trust obstacle to Africa free trade area –Gyan
9th April 2018 - Range Rover Velar is ‘Most Beautiful Car in the World’
9th April 2018 - Kia boosts after-sales service with upgraded facility 
9th April 2018 - NADDC, Nissan partner to lift Nigeria’s auto industry
9th April 2018 - Buhari, Udom et al: Are we critics or haters?
9th April 2018 - Mendacity of (dis) Unity Schools
9th April 2018 - Epidemic looms in Lagos
9th April 2018 - APC splits over Oyegun, Ebri, Oshiomhole
Home / Sports / Russia 2018: No big deal Nigerian referees missing in action –NRA boss
referees

Russia 2018: No big deal Nigerian referees missing in action –NRA boss

— 9th April 2018

…15 referees fail fitness test in Abuja

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Alhaji Tade Azeez said there is no reason to lose sleep over the exclusion of Nigerian referees to officiate at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in Abuja at the concluded weeklong fitness test for Premier League referees last weekend, Azeez argued that like Nigeria, English referees were equally missing in the list of officials, stressing that it was a confirmation that clandestine thing might be going on within the referees’ fold.

In what appeared to be his first official reactions to Nigerian referees missing at the World Cup list of officials, Azeez said: “It is not only Nigerian referees that did not make the list. The English referees are not also there. What it means is that by now we should understand that certain things about referee to know that it goes beyond Nigerians missing at the World Cup.

“If you are talking of football, there is no other place better than England yet no English referee there. Many of these big football playing countries are equally missing in the list.

“It says much about what is happening in referee. So, let us leave this attitude of talking about Nigerian referees. There is no big deal if Nigerian referees are not in the World Cup list of officials.

“The good thing is that we have promised Nigerians that we are starting all over after the set back of where two of our referees in the elite division had heart problems. If they leave, there is a systemic way we bring new ones on board.

“What we see from our league matches from the referees point of view is much better than what we see elsewhere. Our referees are good and my target is to take them to the World Cup,” he noted.

On the fitness test, Azeez said: “The activity we concluded last weekend was one of the rituals in conducting quarterly fitness test four times in a year. It is to ensure that our central referees and assistants are fit at all times in line with FIFA directives and guidelines.

“There must be minuses because some of them that are not prepared to pass had prepared to fail. Some fell off and they are about 15 that could not make and they have to try their luck in the next quarter. We cannot use them in the next matches because result has shown that they are not fit.

“The new rule is that for anybody to be part of the league season, the referee must be prepared. It no longer the days you have to wait for fitness test annually. To be part of the officials, they have to be in shape and in tune every quarter,” he stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Range Rover Velar is ‘Most Beautiful Car in the World’

— 9th April 2018

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 The Range Rover Velar has been judged the most beautifully designed vehicle on the planet, winning the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards. Bringing glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, Velar offers a unique combination of design excellence and engineering integrity. Jaguar Land…

  • Kia

    Kia boosts after-sales service with upgraded facility 

    — 9th April 2018

    •Offers free vehicle checks Kia Motors Nigeria has built a new state-of-the-art facility that offers best-in-class service delivery to customers and meets the after-sales needs of the increasing number of the brand’s vehicles in the country, and Lagos in particular.  The upgraded Kia Plaza on Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Isolo, is poised to take the credit of…

  • NADDC, Nissan partner to lift Nigeria’s auto industry

    — 9th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has concluded arrangements to partner with global auto manufacturer, Nissan Motor Corporation, as part of its plan to make Nigeria the automotive design and development hub in Africa. This latest initiative is coming even as NADDC fortifies its efforts at creating more skills and job…

  • APC

    APC splits over Oyegun, Ebri, Oshiomhole

    — 9th April 2018

    • As ruling party holds make or break NEC meeting Ismail Omipidan As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) today holds what has been dubbed a make or break National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by some of its chieftains, the party has been split into three, along top runners in the race for the post…

  • Ohanaeze

    Nwodo disowns Ohanaeze youths

    — 9th April 2018

    • Group slams suspension on him Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia; Raphael Ede, Enugu  President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has disowned a purported leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Wing. Nwodo’s action was against the backdrop of an alleged “suspension” slammed on him, by the youth wing, last week. Yesterday, Nwodo said the youth wing of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share