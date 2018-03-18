The Sun News
Russia 2018 : Nigeria can make the difference for Africa – COSAFA president

COSAFA President Philip Chiyangwa has declared that Nigeria’s Super Eagles can make the difference for Africa at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup billed for Russia in the Summer.

Chiyangwa, who is also the vice-president of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Committee told Sunday Sunsports in Lagos that he has a conviction that the Super Eagles would excel much more than people expect.

“Nigeria is one of the best soccer nations in Africa dating back to history and I believe that this time around at the World Cup in Russia, they will do Africa proud.

“At the moment, the Super Eagles parade one of the best players in Africa and I can vouch for Nigeria because they remain a team you cannot underestimate and I must say at the CAF level, we’re proud of the team.”

The man who also leads the Zimbabwe Football Federation expressed joy that his counterpart in Nigeria, Amaju Pinnick was making positive strides in the area of sponsorship and getting the Nigerian team adequately prepared for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

He pointed out that he had on several occasions witnessed the Super Eagles conquer their opponents and believes that the World Cup would be no different.

“The several partnership deals the NFF has signed is a good indication that the federation is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that the players have all they require to be at their best during the World Cup, he stated.            

