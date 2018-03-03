Russia 2018: NFF guaranteed N2.9 billion for World Cup first round

The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick are guaranteed $8 million (about N2.9 billion), but that could rise depending on how far the Super Eagles progress

This is courtesy of money coming from the world soccer ruling body which revealed the prize money to be handed to federations participating at the Russia 2018 World Cup for the group stages.

The prize is the least that a participating federation would earn as the amounts for going further in the competition rises.

While $8 million was the same amount received by countries that only lasted in the group phase of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there is a significant increase starting from the knockout phase.

The Super Eagles under the late Stephen Keshi fetched the then Aminu Maigari-led NFF $9 million for staging a round of 16 exit at the 2014 edition in Brazil after France inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the team, however, should they achieve the same feat in the summer, they would be making $12 million ($3 million more).